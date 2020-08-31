Arsenal terminates Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s contract as he joins Italian side

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has finally gotten his wish to leave Arsenal after the Gunners agreed to terminate the contract of the former Manchester United man as reported by the BBC.

The Armenian joined the Gunners in 2018 in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way.

Both players in that business deal have endured terrible times and have both been farmed out to Italian sides.

Sanchez has moved to Inter Milan from Manchester United and the Gunners have now decided to cut their losses on the Armenian.

He had been on loan at AS Roma for the whole of last season and he seemed to have revived his career with some fine performances.

He scored 9 times in 27 games for the Italians and that made them keen to keep him.

Arsenal wanted a fee for his permanent transfer, but as the player wanted to remain in Italy, they have agreed to tear his contract up and allow him to join the Italians for free.

This move is good for everyone involved as it means Arsenal has now freed up space for another player on their wage bill considering that they don’t have that much money at the moment.