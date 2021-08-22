Arsenal the biggest Premier League spenders this summer – will it buy top four?

They say money can buy you success in football and if that is true, then Arsenal fans can dream of the top four again.

The Gunners miss out on European football this season after finishing outside the Premier League’s top seven in the last campaign.

They have responded very well to that by splashing the cash on some players.

They have signed Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale to their squad so far this transfer window.

Sky Sports reports that the Gunners have splashed £129m on these signings and that means they have outspent their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United has spent the second-highest sum in this transfer window, spending £15m less than the Gunners.

Manchester City and Chelsea make up the top four on the spending table, but not every fan believes Arsenal’s spending will translate to a successful season.

Football Daily posted the news on Twitter and some reactions to it were overwhelmingly negative and ridiculous.

One fan commented: “Imagine being the biggest spenders in the league, signing 5 players and not one of them is of a level to play for a top 6 club”

Another commented: “How can Arsenal have spent the most but still improved the least”

Yet another said: “Are we not being unfair on arsenal £129m have been spent on 5 average players while the likes of man city and Chelsea spent there transfer monies on a single player”

One more added: “Man United Man City and Chelsea investing for the tittle! arsenal is investing for top half of the table”