Arsenal thinking about adding Premier League winner to their squad

Arsenal is considering a summer move for Raheem Sterling as he plays for Manchester City without a new deal.

The England attacker’s contract expires at the end of next season. He has been in talks with the Citizens over an extension, but they haven’t reached an agreement yet.

The Telegraph claims Mikel Arteta will look to add him to his squad at the Emirates if the former Liverpool man becomes available for transfer.

The report claims Sterling has put talks with City on hold for now until the end of the season.

However, because the champions don’t allow their key men to run down their deals, his future will be decided this summer.

It remains unclear how keen City is to renew Sterling’s deal, but what is clear is that Arsenal will pounce if he becomes available for transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling has been one of the finest players in the Premier League in the last few seasons, and he has already won all the domestic club trophies available to him.

The attacker will take us to a new level, but we cannot wait for him. We need to act on other players on our wishlist before he decides on his future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United