Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal thinking of making Saliba type decision about summer target

David Ornstein claims that Arsenal might consider signing Brentford’s David Raya and loan him back to the Championship side so that he can continue his development for the rest of this season.

The Spaniard has emerged as an Arsenal target to replace Emiliano Martinez who has just left the Emirates to join Aston Villa.

Raya helped Brentford to reach the final of the Championship Playoffs last season and the Bees want to keep him as they look to try and get promoted to the Premier League again.

They have already sold Ollie Watkins to Villa and they will listen to offers for Said Benrahma.

With money from those transfers, they don’t need to sell another member of their team.

Arsenal is looking to tempt them to sell Raya by offering to loan him back to them for the rest of the season.

Ornstein made this revelation on the latest transfer Q&A for the Athletic’s Tifo Podcast via CaughtOffside.

Arsenal is willing to pay £10m for Raya, according to Sun Sports, but the Gunners are also eyeing a move for Dijon’s Runar Alex Runarsson reports the Mail.

The Icelandic goalkeeper is the cheapest among the two and he might be more content with being the second choice.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags David Ornstein David Raya

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. ken1945 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    As someone has already commented, perhaps the move for boyh keepers will be to cover the loss of Martinez and Macey, both of whom want to leave the club?

    Martin, do you know why my post regarding Phil’s reply regarding Iwobi has disappeared?

    Thanks.

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      September 16, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      Ken, it’s just me that does comments nowadays. I’ll have a look….

      Reply
      1. ken1945 says:
        September 16, 2020 at 8:06 pm

        Cheers Pat.

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          September 16, 2020 at 8:45 pm

          I can see the reply Ken

          Reply
  2. A J says:
    September 16, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Loan back of Raya (if we can tempt Brentford with circa 10M) explains the limited outlay for the largely unknown Runar.

    Fast forward:

    1) Leno
    2) Raya
    3) Runar

    With Macey looking to / being moved on.

    Reply
  3. JAY says:
    September 16, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Surely something must be wrong with Macey if the club chose Dijon’s back up GK over him? At 26 he should be the automatic back up GK at Arsenal though i’ve never seen him in an Arsenal jersey despite him being one of the longest serving players at the club.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs