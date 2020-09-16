Arsenal thinking of making Saliba type decision about summer target

David Ornstein claims that Arsenal might consider signing Brentford’s David Raya and loan him back to the Championship side so that he can continue his development for the rest of this season.

The Spaniard has emerged as an Arsenal target to replace Emiliano Martinez who has just left the Emirates to join Aston Villa.

Raya helped Brentford to reach the final of the Championship Playoffs last season and the Bees want to keep him as they look to try and get promoted to the Premier League again.

They have already sold Ollie Watkins to Villa and they will listen to offers for Said Benrahma.

With money from those transfers, they don’t need to sell another member of their team.

Arsenal is looking to tempt them to sell Raya by offering to loan him back to them for the rest of the season.

Ornstein made this revelation on the latest transfer Q&A for the Athletic’s Tifo Podcast via CaughtOffside.

Arsenal is willing to pay £10m for Raya, according to Sun Sports, but the Gunners are also eyeing a move for Dijon’s Runar Alex Runarsson reports the Mail.

The Icelandic goalkeeper is the cheapest among the two and he might be more content with being the second choice.