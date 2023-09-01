Arsenal thinking of ripping Nicolas Pepe’s contract with no new club in sight

Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s former record signing, continues to face difficulties in finding a new club with just a few hours left before the transfer window closes. Pepe has been out of favour at the Emirates for the past two seasons and had an underwhelming loan spell at Nice in the previous campaign.
Arsenal has been actively seeking to offload him, but despite reported links to clubs like Besiktas and others, no concrete offers have materialised. Pepe was also dealing with an injury at the start of the summer but has since returned to training with Arsenal.
The Gunners had hoped to secure his departure before the deadline day, but the lack of interest has complicated matters. As a result, it is now anticipated that Pepe may leave the Emirates as a free agent.
A report in the Daily Mail suggests that Pepe’s contract could be terminated by mutual consent, aligning with Mikel Arteta’s desire to focus on players who can contribute effectively to the team. This scenario would mark the end of Pepe’s tenure at Arsenal, a club where he had high expectations but struggled to consistently make an impact.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is a surprise that Pepe has been so bad that he is not catching the attention of any club in Europe.
The winger is a player we need to get rid of and we now have to consider the possibility of letting him leave by mutual consent.
Instead of this, why not keep him and use him as an impact sub? That’s better than paying him to leave. We’ve become known for doing this
Because it gets rid of his salary and opens space in squad for better player.
We’re not actively pursuing any player at this point in the transfer window. Our squad doesn’t really need such surgery at the moment. And who says Pepe will give up all his salary? He will certainly be compensated well, even if it’s not the full amount. Our Left back situation is already on thin ropes. We shouldn’t be doing more damage to the team except we can get some decent fee for him
We could try him as an inverted left back now that KT and Tavares have been moved on? I am of course jesting.The fact that a Club has not come in for Pepe is presumably because of his high salary as he seems to me a decent guy who would give his all for any new employer.I don’t think he has fallen out with Arteta, but I may be wrong?
Would he be willing to take a salary cut though?
Even Saudi Arabia with all the money they are throwing around are not interested in him 😭? This is a sad situation for once a high ranked player when he joined the club.