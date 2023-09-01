Arsenal thinking of ripping Nicolas Pepe’s contract with no new club in sight

Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s former record signing, continues to face difficulties in finding a new club with just a few hours left before the transfer window closes. Pepe has been out of favour at the Emirates for the past two seasons and had an underwhelming loan spell at Nice in the previous campaign.

Arsenal has been actively seeking to offload him, but despite reported links to clubs like Besiktas and others, no concrete offers have materialised. Pepe was also dealing with an injury at the start of the summer but has since returned to training with Arsenal.

The Gunners had hoped to secure his departure before the deadline day, but the lack of interest has complicated matters. As a result, it is now anticipated that Pepe may leave the Emirates as a free agent.

A report in the Daily Mail suggests that Pepe’s contract could be terminated by mutual consent, aligning with Mikel Arteta’s desire to focus on players who can contribute effectively to the team. This scenario would mark the end of Pepe’s tenure at Arsenal, a club where he had high expectations but struggled to consistently make an impact.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a surprise that Pepe has been so bad that he is not catching the attention of any club in Europe.

The winger is a player we need to get rid of and we now have to consider the possibility of letting him leave by mutual consent.