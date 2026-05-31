Arsenal thinks Barcelona star can replace Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are considering a move for Barcelona’s Dani Olmo and are reported to view him as a possible alternative to Martin Odegaard, according to Fichajes.

Olmo has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at RB Leipzig, and the Spanish attacker is one of the players top clubs have consistently wanted to sign because of his creativity and versatility in attacking midfield.

Arsenal Interest in Olmo

Olmo is currently a key player for Barcelona and regularly starts when fit, showing his importance to the squad at the highest level of competition in both domestic and European fixtures consistently across campaigns.

Arsenal believe Olmo possesses the technical quality and intelligence required to elevate their attacking play and provide an additional creative option in midfield within Mikel Arteta’s system and tactical structure at Arsenal moving forward consistently.

Concerns have emerged over Odegaard’s fitness and form, with the Arsenal captain spending time out injured this season, which has impacted his consistency and raised questions about long-term availability in key matches this season.

Arsenal view Olmo as an ideal replacement option should Odegaard miss further time, highlighting his profile as a ready-made solution for top-level competition and squad depth in attacking midfield positions across the season.

Transfer Competition and Barcelona Position

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, as several European clubs are monitoring Olmo, increasing competition for his signature ahead of a potential transfer window move which could intensify negotiations significantly during the summer period.

Juventus have also entered the race for Olmo, with interest reported in Italy as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season for his signature.

Barcelona are reluctant to allow Olmo to leave, given his importance to the squad and his role in their attacking structure when fully fit and are expected to demand a significant offer from any interested club.

His future will depend on playing time assurances and the direction taken by Barcelona, with Arsenal continuing to monitor developments closely as they plan ahead for squad evolution in the coming transfer period at the club level.

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