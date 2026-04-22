Arsenal thinks Bundesliga midfielder could be a replacement for Odegaard

Arsenal are already considering life without Martin Odegaard in their squad as the club captain continues to struggle with injury problems, raising concerns about his long-term availability.

While the midfielder remains an important figure, there is growing caution at the Emirates as his recurring fitness issues make it difficult for him to maintain consistent involvement across consecutive matches, forcing the club to monitor his situation closely. This has prompted internal concern over his ability to sustain a full season at the highest level.

Injury Concerns Around Odegaard

Arsenal are increasingly required to manage Odegaard’s availability on a match-by-match basis, with the captain unable to consistently feature in back-to-back games without experiencing setbacks that interrupt his rhythm and contribution over the course of a demanding season.

As a result, planning for alternatives has become part of the club’s internal discussions, ensuring that Arsenal are not overly reliant on one creative source as they continue to compete across multiple competitions.

This situation has placed greater emphasis on squad depth in attacking midfield areas, with the team needing consistent creativity and leadership when key players are unavailable due to injury concerns.

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen Option

According to Fussball Daten, Arsenal are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, with the club believed to view him as a potential long-term option to strengthen their creative midfield department as part of their long-term planning strategy.

The Gunners see him as a player capable of helping fill the creative gap should Odegaard’s injury problems persist, with Maza having impressed in Germany through his technical ability and attacking contribution, as they look to future squad depth considerations.

While no decision has been made regarding any transfer or replacement, the situation highlights how Arsenal are preparing contingency options should injuries continue to affect key creative players over the course of the campaign.