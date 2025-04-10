Arsenal thinks London based star could be an ideal signing for them

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as they intensify efforts to sign a quality striker ahead of the summer transfer window. The French striker has delivered strong performances since joining the Premier League side and has become one of the key figures contributing to Palace’s recent improvement.

His current form has attracted the attention of several top clubs in England, with Arsenal said to be one of the sides monitoring his progress. As they prepare for the upcoming transfer window, the Gunners are widely expected to bring in a new striker to bolster their attacking options. In recent weeks, multiple names have been linked with a move to the Emirates, with Mateta now reportedly under serious consideration.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are now giving serious thought to including Mateta in their plans once the season concludes. The report indicates that Arsenal are among the clubs who may approach Crystal Palace in a bid to secure the Frenchman’s signature.

While the likes of Viktor Gyökeres have also been shortlisted, Mateta may represent a more accessible option both in terms of availability and potential cost. His experience in English football, coupled with his current level of performance, suggests he could be a suitable fit for a team looking to add a dependable forward to their ranks without the need for a record-breaking transfer fee.

Mateta is considered one of the more effective and experienced strikers currently active in English football. Over the years, he has established a reputation as a reliable performer, and his recent contributions have only reinforced that perception. For a club like Arsenal, which is aiming to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe, the addition of a proven Premier League forward could provide immediate benefits.

In a competitive transfer market, securing a player with Mateta’s attributes and top-flight experience may prove to be a strategic move. Arsenal’s interest reflects their ongoing commitment to strengthening key areas of their squad in preparation for the challenges ahead.

