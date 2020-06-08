Arsenal third kit colours for next season leaked and the price of owning one is revealed

It has become a tradition for Premier League teams to change the design of their jerseys every other season and Arsenal aren’t being left out.

The Gunners have had some of the most iconic jerseys in Premier League history and they have also had some of the worst jerseys, depending on who you ask.

Ahead of next season, jersey makers will be hard at work preparing their designs for the latest jerseys to serve to fans and that is what Adidas has been doing.

The German kit maker has been Arsenal’s kit makers since 2019 and they are expected to bring out some fine designs for our team.

They haven’t officially released any of next season’s jerseys yet but there is always someone who leaks the design before it eventually comes out and that has happened again.

Footyheadlines has recently leaked a number of jerseys and one of their latest leaks is Arsenal’s third kit colours for next season.

About the third Arsenal kit, the leaked picture was accompanied with the following text:

“The Adidas Arsenal FC 2020-2021 third shirt is mainly dark navy, combined with striking light orange applications. The official color combo is ‘Legend Marine / Light Flash Orange’.

“A black cloud / tie-dye graphic print covers the front and sleeves of the Adidas Arsenal 2020-2021 third jersey. The Three Stripes are on the sides of the shirt.

“Adidas combines the Arsenal 2020-21 third shirt with blue shorts and navy socks.

“Arsenal’s 2020-21 third strip will be available from August 20, retailing at 90 USD.”