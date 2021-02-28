Arsenal thoroughly impress in win despite key players rested

Arsenal have earned all three points today with a thoroughly impressive performance away to Leicester.

The Gunners were pegged back early into the match when Kieran Tierney was dispossessed inside his own half, and Youri Tielemens is able to punish the space left in behind the Scot to break into the box and fire home.

We were nearly given the perfect opportunity to level shortly after when the ref pointed to the spot, but VAR moved to overturn the decision as the contact on Nicolas Pepe was just outside the box.

The Ivory Coast international continued to cause problems for the Foxes, and it was his run once again which saw him brought down parallel to their box. It was this free-kick which saw Willian find David Luiz from a training ground rehearsed move, with the defender powerfully heading home.

We weren’t level for long however, as some more fine work from Nicolas Pepe has paid off once again. It was the former Lille man’s shot which caused Wilfred Ndidi to flap and give away a penalty for handball, which Alexandre Lacazette put away.

The only negative was that Emile Smith Rowe was unable to complete the half with an injury niggle, and was replaced by Martin Odegaard.

We came out in the second-half playing with confidence, and were looking dangerous. We didn’t have to wait long before we were in on goal once again.

Nicolas Pepe’s run into the box was the initial problem for the Foxes to deal with, before the tackle moved the ball onto Martin Odegaard, and he finds Willian inside the box to open up some space, before finding Pepe inside the six-yard box to tap home.

You could be a little shocked that there weren’t more goals considering we continued to look dangerous in attack, but in honesty neither goalkeeper was really put to work after the final goal.

Willian was given the Man of The Match award by BT Sport’s commentary, but I can’t help but think that Pepe was the most dangerous player on the pitch, and played a part each goal.

