Arsenal thoroughly impress in win despite key players rested

Arsenal have earned all three points today with a thoroughly impressive performance away to Leicester.
The Gunners were pegged back early into the match when Kieran Tierney was dispossessed inside his own half, and Youri Tielemens is able to punish the space left in behind the Scot to break into the box and fire home.
We were nearly given the perfect opportunity to level shortly after when the ref pointed to the spot, but VAR moved to overturn the decision as the contact on Nicolas Pepe was just outside the box.
The Ivory Coast international continued to cause problems for the Foxes, and it was his run once again which saw him brought down parallel to their box. It was this free-kick which saw Willian find David Luiz from a training ground rehearsed move, with the defender powerfully heading home.
We weren’t level for long however, as some more fine work from Nicolas Pepe has paid off once again. It was the former Lille man’s shot which caused Wilfred Ndidi to flap and give away a penalty for handball, which Alexandre Lacazette put away.
The only negative was that Emile Smith Rowe was unable to complete the half with an injury niggle, and was replaced by Martin Odegaard.
We came out in the second-half playing with confidence, and were looking dangerous. We didn’t have to wait long before we were in on goal once again.
Nicolas Pepe’s run into the box was the initial problem for the Foxes to deal with, before the tackle moved the ball onto Martin Odegaard, and he finds Willian inside the box to open up some space, before finding Pepe inside the six-yard box to tap home.
You could be a little shocked that there weren’t more goals considering we continued to look dangerous in attack, but in honesty neither goalkeeper was really put to work after the final goal.
Willian was given the Man of The Match award by BT Sport’s commentary, but I can’t help but think that Pepe was the most dangerous player on the pitch, and played a part each goal.
Patrick
Rodgers’ counter-attack tactic almost worked well, but our “B” team responded nicely after having a problem with Tielemans’ pace and energy in the first half. They also stayed focused in the second half and the performance showed their motivations to get into the “A” team again
Pepe is my MOTM, because he gave Leicester a torrid time with his dribbles and produced an assist/ a goal. If he can play like this in every match, he would force Saka to level up
Our defenders and DMs played well too. Whereas Willian surprisingly contributed two assists and our great reply in the first half started with his nice delivery to Luiz’s head
B team??? 😳😳
Many of the starters today are bench and squad rotation players
It was obvious Arteta was gon reshuffle the squad. It’s the amount of complaints after each line up that does my head in though.
Enjoyed that one today, right from when we conceded the goal. Willian 2 assists, Pepe a goal, and Laca.
Everyone played so well today. I wish the boys can do this consistently. At a point we were playing Leicester half field.
Hope we pick that performance upon the next game.
Good thing Saka got his rest.
BTW, Arteta isn’t stunting Martinelli’s growth, he’s protecting the player:
– Called Gabi up to 1st team after long-term injury after 45 mins w U23s (Mikel is normally very conservative with his selection ms)
– Gabi twists ankle during warm-ups = red flag for neuromuscular deficits.
Gabi pushes himself too much and is open to being injured, I have no doubt he’d get his chance
“It’s the amount of complaints after each line up that does my head in though”
Francios, RW1 and Danny nowhere to be seen now lol 🧐🧐
Nope … already made my excuses .. I mean apologies … in previous post … there were no passengers in this game and some obvious take aways … need to always start with Cedric partey and osstergard who are all clearly superior to the alternatives … mari is a very good centre back and if it’s experience we need at back better him than Luiz … we are lucky to have tiernay who with saka is now consistently our best player
Things I’ve learnt this season
1. Dont try and predict an Arsenal result
2. Don’t try and predict an Arsenal line-up
3. Pepe is much better on either wing with a solid player behind him (Cedric/Tierney) and not Bellerin
4. We shouldn’t always start Auba as good as he is
5. Mari seems to calm our defence, look much better with him on the pitch
6. We still don’t seem to have any kind of style of play, changes by game
7. We thrive when teams attack us, but still look lost against teams that sit deep. Seems to be why we do better against stronger teams
Im very happy to be proven wrong this game after seeing the starters
Then I hope they can prove us wrong everytime then.
Good win by the team for the much needed rest players
Fantastic effort from the lads today, particularly pepe and willian and a shout out to arteta, great stuff today COYG 🥳🥳
Willian really came back strong after his error leading to the goal. Hoping he’s turning the corner.
Yeah mate played fantastic today, this should hopefully do his confidence a world of good, we all know what hes capable of on his day 💪
Surprisingly quiet today, maybe because Pepe & Willian threw the narrative out the window.
Only one game they said.
Won’t last they said.
Well actually Pepe has,been good for the past 3 games he has started..
Willian has been a passenger 4 months now and finally today has showed some form. Good for him!
👍
Why do people always do this? A player is terrible for months but the moment he has a good odd game here and there then we here “Where are the critics” blah blah.
A certain former player comes to mind every time i hear this kind of logic.
Any player can have a good game per season, no one doubts that. What we all can’t accept is this 1 good game after every 10 games kind of attitude. Can’t be having that at Arsenal when we have been struggling for years just to have a consistent group of players.
We will not celebrate a good game here and there. We need consistency. These players are paid 10’a of thousands of pounds each week to produce better than what they keep serving us.
🤦
There we go, just give the team and manager time,
We are in transition, complicated by this pandemic, who would of thought WESTHAM would be fourth !!..
I thought Moyes was totally washed-up, but he’s been impressive in this season
Beating Leicester away is no easy task kudos to the players. But have to do it consistently a great result here and there does not achieve anything. It is a theme we have seen countless time. Beat a good team, go on a winning run and then take 12 step back to remain in the mid table.
HH, it has been a while since Arsenal went on a “winning run”. If this is the start of one, it will be very positive for the Club, given the upcoming games and the ultimate table position, which could be achieved.
Well done to Mikel Arteta and the players for a very good away win.
When we went on a winning run after beating Chelsea I truly believed Mikel had at last found his formula and things have turned for the better. I will not fall for it again and this time onwards I will be judging from the table only or winning the Europa League.
It doesn’t mean a thing as I am just one ordinary fan among millions but Mikel has completely lost my faith and it will take more than a win here and there to trust him to take us on top again.
HH No praise for our gifted manager then? As if, from YOU!
Gifted who? Unless I see us in top 4 or lifting the Europa League, Arsenal doesn’t have a manager to me!
Rest assured Jon I am with you hand in hand as we progress to the championship.
HH- it was one game, against a very tired Leicester missing their single most creative player. But Arteta called it right by resting players and the depth of our squad looked pretty impressive when considering our bench today.
But no doubt those Arteta arse lickers will be out in for e today, completely disregarding the position his total mis-management has us in. Let’s see where we are after Burnley Spuds West Ham and Liverpool, plus of course Olympiakos. One very good performance has not made Arteta the second coming of Jesus. Let’s see what happens over the next month and see where we are then
Great performance.
Whether Willian, Pepe or Luiz should be Man Of The Match is all rather academic.
Great win….I predicted Leicester 1 arsenal 2 but arsenal decided to add another goal 😉
Lacazette link up play today was top notch. Glad he got his well deserved goal. He loves scoring against Leicester 😊
Willian had his best game on Arsenal colours today. Aside the game against Fulham earlier this season where he was good I thought he did well today.
Pepe. The hot and cold player.. today he was really hot causes problem here and there. Another player that deserved his goal today. Good one..
A game against arsenal and Vardy didn’t score. Oh yeah…
And yes, Saka got that REST finally. Hehe
Welldone to all the lads today. What could have been a horrible week is now a delighted week. A win over benefica and a win today over Leicester isn’t bad after all…
Lacazette is very good in tight spaces and his hold-up skill is also good, but he’s slow and too short for Tierney’s long crosses. We still need to find a taller CF with similar abilities, but better in the air
Pepe played like a world class winger today. If he keeps playing like that, Saka would have to train harder
Exactly.. healthy competition Will only make Saka and Pepe better. You realised once he (Pepe) kept things simple and the ball was moving effortlessly. He should be doing that. Keep it simple, pass the ball on time, know when you hold the ball and when to release it. Also, know how to beat your man.
gotanidea, take a look at Nicolaj Moller, who will have another year under his belt next season.
A win at the KP has been a long time coming!! And no goal for Vardy 🙂
A fantastic win and one I didn’t see coming… I thought we’d draw!
Hats off to Willian and Pepe, both played really well. Great goal from Luiz!
What more could we ask for?!!
The sun is shining, I am smiling!! Thank you AFC 👌
QD… get back here!! We won Thursday and today, you’re going nowhere 😜
That’s because there was a shortage on his red bull order Sue 😆
😂😂 About bloody time, Kev!!
That was good, wasn’t it?!! Woah! 9th now..
Nose bleed 🤣👃
That was brilliant Sue, I fancied us to win today but then I saw the lineup and thought it’s going to be a long day 😂 10th again Sue rory mcilroy just scored for that lot, we need a Burnley comeback 😆 now it’s 2-0 😣
Excellent win after a tough midweek game.. all credit to Arteta and the players today, well deserved. 🔴⚪
Why bring on aubameyang at 3-1 if you are “resting ” him why not martineill
My only moan but it does show that arteta is struggling
Excuse my ignorance, but HOW does it show Arteta is struggling?
You beat my by seconds pat lol
Me*
He is struggling because you have to trust players and he obviously doesn’t trust some of his squad if you bring on aubameyang when you are winning 3-1 and not martinelli to give him a few minutes. Please stop trying to be clever and have a view of your own
No complaints today after that, a slow deliberate start and getting punished for it as well but after that was a lot better. It just shows what you can do when you have to attack and get players forwards. A big game from Pepe (MOM) Luiz, Cedric and Tierney. Willian it has to be said was a lot better today ( probably guilt) and more like what we expect, especially if you try. This has to be a benchmark and a start of an end of season push and not a false dawn. I also hope Esr is ok and for me its him or odegaard not both, for better balance. First game ive really enjoyed since beating utd at old Trafford.
👍
Willian and Pepe will deserve the plaudits but I’d like a shout out to Xhaka in the second half. He broke up so much Leicster play in the middle including one that led to our third goal. He gets lots of stick and not everyone’s cup of tea but surely we can agree that he put in a good shoft today.
Mari also looked very solid after a horrible start. Good sign of a strong character.
Xhaka is always an important part in Arteta’s system. The team will be unbalanced without him
Xhaka put in a decent shift but Leicester didn’t really press high in all fairness.
He was also a big part of conceding our goal so in fairness you can say zn average game.
People on this site have some kind of agenda against xhaka.But I am glad that i was wrong against willian.Finally let’s push for top 6
Palash the agenda is nothing except his lack of ability and his negative attitude. Arsenal will be a lot better without his influence or lack of. I want Arsenal to be better and xhaka is taking this team knowhere, he hasnt for 5 years. On the opposite side, i really dont understand this xhaka love in. He did ok today but thats the best he can do today, he is so limited.
Xhaka and also Odegaard, who played well when ESR was unfortunately injured. It is good to have options from the bench.
Injuries are now taking a toll at Leicester City.
Brilliant win for the guys today.
I think pepe was the most dangerous guy on the pitch.
Got the other team a yellow
Forced several fouls including the one that led to the equaliser
Got a pen
Got a goal
Maybe not worth the amount of money we spent but starting to show some real quality. Now scored in his past 3 strts I beleive
SBG I literally lost count of how many times pepe was chopped down today
Lot of fouls and yellow cards by Leicester City.
Like Eddie, the negativity of some of our fans regarding team selection before a ball has even been kicked is quite astounding… Dankit shame on you my friend😂😂
What made this win even better, is remembering that we can win games without Saka and Aubemeyang – I thought Lacazette was excellent today.
Great all round performance and 10 /10 for Arteta.
Took a gamble and it paid off perfectly.
Anyone who thinks he has a problem with Martinelli, please read what the manager and player are saying… his time will come.
Most of us are happy to be wrong about willian lol.But still I want martinelli to get some chance
Spurs already 2 0 up after 20 mins…..noooooooo😟
Some of the fans who predicted a loss when the line-up was released must be feeling stupid right now.
No, i didn’t predict a loss but i had little confidence but no i dont feel stupid. Why?
Great win&long may it continue&i really hope that arteta continue to play pablo mari alongside any of luiz or holding as our main centre back pairing inorder to have defensive stability/solidity,gabriel is a scam
Take out the horrendous defending mix up between Mari and Elneny, and several APPALLING and potentially costly backpasses from Cedric, Odegaard, Willian and Elneny (note MA backpassing is NOT always the safe option) and it was a really excellent team showing. Hey – we can do it without Saka! Best performances and drive I’ve seen from Willian and Pepe made the difference. I thought Xhaka was immense second half – almost single-handedly cancelled out their midfield. Tactically perfect from MA and the icing on the cake? We played good, offensive football!
I’m happy Gooner today.
When I saw the team I thought “Here we go again”… so I hold my hands up and say that I was wrong and we played really well. Feck me Willian might push Saka to go on loan 😏
But I still stand behind what I said… our season is over except the Europa. If we fail to win that then MA and Edu need to go.
But I’m gonna wallow on this sunny Sunday afternoon and make the most of it until the next game.👍🏻👍🏻
Good performance today right throughout the side.
One particular position I’ll be looking at for the Burnley game.
There is no way Bellerin should start ahead of Cedric.
Really enjoyed seizing BOTH full backs on the front foot, whilst doing their jobs defensively.
At last, being driven FORWARD on the right, which certainly brought the best out in Pepe.
Excellent result.
Yeah AJ
See how well Pepe can play on the RW when he has a proper player behind him
👍 👍
Most of our remaining games are winnable for us.Even the liverpool one because they are not performing consistently right now.Lets push for European spot.Come on arsenal we can do it
Keep the faith!
Great game, great result thoroughly enjoyed and now back to reality – can we see this in a consistent manner week in week out?
If everyone performs like this Arteta has a big headache albeit a good one. Our major problem was imbalance in the wings, we had only Saka in the right whereas Auba, Pepe, Willian, ESR, Martinelli on the left. If Pepe could produce this performance consistently a lot of burden would be taken off of Saka’s shoulder.
Leno/Ryan
Cedric/Bellerin Luiz/Holding Mari/Gabriel Tierney/Cedric
Partey/Elneny/Ceballos Xhaka/??
Saka/Pepe ESR/Odeggard Willian/Pepe/Martinelli
Laca/Auba
Seems decent enough to create two strong teams.
Soares for Bellerin all day.
This win goes to show. We have a good manager on our hands. Players just need to be switched on all the time and come to the party. It’s amazing how the manager just gets blamed for everything. Than there’s the Martenelli band… The negativity is just awful. But as I said earlier we can overturn Leicester and we did. GOYG!!!
Can’t have it both ways Dboy
You only blame players when Arsenal lose and excuse MA completely but praise MA when we win? Can’t be both mate
Win or lose is always a combination of manager and players IMO
👍
GO MA!!
Spurs 3 – 0 up already….damn
We played good today. all round good team performance. Pepe was excellent today,didn’t put a foot wrong. on a side note the goal conceded was part Tierney,Willian and elnenys fault. happy for the win though.
Apologies to everyone regarding my comments on the team selection before kick off. I was completely wrong, it was a fantastic performance and result. Only saw the first half as had to go out and just watching second half now.
Tierney was not the player dispossessed in his own half.Xhaka was the guilty party, but where on earth was Mari?A shocking goal to concede.
Not Mari, watch Elneny….he didn’t come across at all once Xhaka was beaten easily.
Elneny was marking no one and just hanging in the box