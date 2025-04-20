Arsenal thrash Ipswich 4-0 to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations

Arsenal secured a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town this afternoon, delaying Liverpool’s confirmation as Premier League champions.

Many had assumed Arsenal had abandoned their pursuit of the title after a series of disappointing results against teams they were expected to beat.

Ipswich entered the match knowing that defeat could seal their relegation, depending on other outcomes, and were expected to put up a strong fight.

However, they faced an Arsenal side determined to take all three points and build on their midweek success. It did not take long for the Gunners to open the scoring through Leandro Trossard.

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident, with Arsenal showing why they are near the top of the table, while Ipswich languish near the bottom.

The Gunners were able to cut through Ipswich’s defence with ease, which led to Gabriel Martinelli adding a second.

Frustration appeared to get the better of the Ipswich players, and Leif Davis was shown a red card shortly afterwards, compounding their troubles.

Ipswich were fortunate not to concede more before half-time, but initially looked more organised at the back after the break. That stability, however, was short-lived, as Trossard netted his second of the match.

Arsenal capitalised on their numerical advantage, with substitute Ethan Nwaneri scoring a fourth to seal the comprehensive win