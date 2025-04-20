Ipswich v Arsenal - Trossard Celebrating a goal
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal thrash Ipswich 4-0 to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal secured a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town this afternoon, delaying Liverpool’s confirmation as Premier League champions.

Many had assumed Arsenal had abandoned their pursuit of the title after a series of disappointing results against teams they were expected to beat.

Ipswich entered the match knowing that defeat could seal their relegation, depending on other outcomes, and were expected to put up a strong fight.

However, they faced an Arsenal side determined to take all three points and build on their midweek success. It did not take long for the Gunners to open the scoring through Leandro Trossard.

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident, with Arsenal showing why they are near the top of the table, while Ipswich languish near the bottom.

The Gunners were able to cut through Ipswich’s defence with ease, which led to Gabriel Martinelli adding a second.

Frustration appeared to get the better of the Ipswich players, and Leif Davis was shown a red card shortly afterwards, compounding their troubles.

Ipswich were fortunate not to concede more before half-time, but initially looked more organised at the back after the break. That stability, however, was short-lived, as Trossard netted his second of the match.

Arsenal capitalised on their numerical advantage, with substitute Ethan Nwaneri scoring a fourth to seal the comprehensive win

Posted by

Tags Ipswich v Arsenal Match Report

17 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  2. Good match practice for the Gunners

    Trossard shocked me again with his misplaced passes, but he repaid it with two good goals

    I hope Saka will fully recover before PSG come

    Reply

        1. Its funny, you didn’t see his two chances created for Saka and Martinelli to miss (should have been two assists) the lead up to the second goal was all about Trossards control and pass for Saka. But you fail to mention Odergaard, who gave the ball away more, didn’t do much during the game and had little influence. You don’t seem to appreciate what brings goals and what doesn’t. You knock a player who was MOM and not mention one who was shocking.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

          2. Reggie,

            So I’m not the only one to see that the club Captain fails to produce much yet again.

            You watch for the first goal, Odegaard got a tough and it fell into the path of Trossard who finished it well. But in reality, Odegaard miss controlled it and it just fell to Trossard if you look closely.

            And you will also get the people saying that Odegaard did hit the post, that’s true. But it was about time he did something.

            As for the result, well played boys. (Well most of you anyway). Don’t take you eyes off the second spot, I believe I’m right in saying any team that finishes 3rd 4th or 5th will have to play some qualifiers to get to the group stages. Please correct me if I’m wrong.

            And as for anyone concerned about Saka, well according to Arteta he’s fine.

            ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. GAI
      Trossard was practically the best performer today

      If you want to go by misplaced passes we would probably say that concerning every one of them but singling out Trossard is not fair

      Saka didn’t shock you with repeatedly missing sitters ?
      Merino didn’t shock you with his going down like a sissy with every single touch ?

      Trossard did very fine today

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. So is the habit of plucking an underperforming midfielder and making him a goal/assist machine as a makeshift 9 midseason becoming a habit? Last season it was Havertz and now Merino. 10 GA in 13 games as a 9.

    Next season he’ll put Raya in front and you better believe he will score/assist like prime messi

    Reply

    1. If Merino keeps his high productivity till the end of the season and wins UCL for us, I think Arteta will keep Havertz/ Merino in the CF position and won’t sign a new CF

      I think Merino is more productive than Havertz and a better playmaker/ aerial duelist, although Havertz is pacier and better in pressing

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. Massive Result, much needed 3 points!

    This would help to put some cushion between us and the chasing pack, and give us the chance to give some much needed rest to a few more important players as we prepare for the big one against PSG, cuz truth be told, at this point we can’t bear another injury to any of our “key” players. Our squad is weary and paper thin enough already.

    As crazy as it sounds i’m beginning to feel like some of these EPL sides deliberately set out on match days to hurt our players. Can’t think of any other explanation for some of vileness our better players have to deal with sometimes, and this season it has happened with frustrating regularity.

    That said, it’s On To The Next One now.
    COYG 💪

    Reply

    1. Can somebody tell me what the heck is wrong with Arteta? Why risk Saka in such a game? These relegation teams with nothing to play for can inflict serious injuries to your key players. Moreover we have virtually nothing to play for in the league, so why don’t you give Nwaneri a chance and rest Saka for the Champions league. Worst of all, he still kept him on the pitch after that horrendous tackle from the Ipswich player. If Saka gets injured now, we can kiss our champions league dream goodbye. We don’t want to see him play again until the PSG game!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. A good win to give us some breathing space away from the rest of the top 5 chasing pack. 2 goals for Trossard I hope he keeps it up and shows up vs PSG. We are just 3 games away from being UCL winners.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors