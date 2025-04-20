Arsenal thrash Ipswich 4-0 to delay Liverpool’s title celebrations

Arsenal secured a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town this afternoon, delaying Liverpool’s confirmation as Premier League champions.
Many had assumed Arsenal had abandoned their pursuit of the title after a series of disappointing results against teams they were expected to beat.
Ipswich entered the match knowing that defeat could seal their relegation, depending on other outcomes, and were expected to put up a strong fight.
However, they faced an Arsenal side determined to take all three points and build on their midweek success. It did not take long for the Gunners to open the scoring through Leandro Trossard.
The gulf in class between the two sides was evident, with Arsenal showing why they are near the top of the table, while Ipswich languish near the bottom.
The Gunners were able to cut through Ipswich’s defence with ease, which led to Gabriel Martinelli adding a second.
Frustration appeared to get the better of the Ipswich players, and Leif Davis was shown a red card shortly afterwards, compounding their troubles.
Ipswich were fortunate not to concede more before half-time, but initially looked more organised at the back after the break. That stability, however, was short-lived, as Trossard netted his second of the match.
Arsenal capitalised on their numerical advantage, with substitute Ethan Nwaneri scoring a fourth to seal the comprehensive win
3 points. Hope Saka is ok. Poor tackle.
Good match practice for the Gunners
Trossard shocked me again with his misplaced passes, but he repaid it with two good goals
I hope Saka will fully recover before PSG come
You shock me, Trossard was MOM with BBC and Sky sports. Not that it matters, just shocked, you are shocked.
He might’ve been the MOTM, but his misplaced passes almost cost us dearly as he often did in the previous matches
Its funny, you didn’t see his two chances created for Saka and Martinelli to miss (should have been two assists) the lead up to the second goal was all about Trossards control and pass for Saka. But you fail to mention Odergaard, who gave the ball away more, didn’t do much during the game and had little influence. You don’t seem to appreciate what brings goals and what doesn’t. You knock a player who was MOM and not mention one who was shocking.
God bless you reggie. Odegaard should be d one anchoring d team but he’s more like a ship anchor now, pulling us back. I still say arteta should try nwaneri in Odegaard role
Reggie,
So I’m not the only one to see that the club Captain fails to produce much yet again.
You watch for the first goal, Odegaard got a tough and it fell into the path of Trossard who finished it well. But in reality, Odegaard miss controlled it and it just fell to Trossard if you look closely.
And you will also get the people saying that Odegaard did hit the post, that’s true. But it was about time he did something.
As for the result, well played boys. (Well most of you anyway). Don’t take you eyes off the second spot, I believe I’m right in saying any team that finishes 3rd 4th or 5th will have to play some qualifiers to get to the group stages. Please correct me if I’m wrong.
And as for anyone concerned about Saka, well according to Arteta he’s fine.
GAI
Trossard was practically the best performer today
If you want to go by misplaced passes we would probably say that concerning every one of them but singling out Trossard is not fair
Saka didn’t shock you with repeatedly missing sitters ?
Merino didn’t shock you with his going down like a sissy with every single touch ?
Trossard did very fine today
So is the habit of plucking an underperforming midfielder and making him a goal/assist machine as a makeshift 9 midseason becoming a habit? Last season it was Havertz and now Merino. 10 GA in 13 games as a 9.
Next season he’ll put Raya in front and you better believe he will score/assist like prime messi
If Merino keeps his high productivity till the end of the season and wins UCL for us, I think Arteta will keep Havertz/ Merino in the CF position and won’t sign a new CF
I think Merino is more productive than Havertz and a better playmaker/ aerial duelist, although Havertz is pacier and better in pressing
Don’t worry and don’t think too much. We are getting a striker 100%
You’re right
Just funny that slow Kai is actually pacier than Merino
Massive Result, much needed 3 points!
This would help to put some cushion between us and the chasing pack, and give us the chance to give some much needed rest to a few more important players as we prepare for the big one against PSG, cuz truth be told, at this point we can’t bear another injury to any of our “key” players. Our squad is weary and paper thin enough already.
As crazy as it sounds i’m beginning to feel like some of these EPL sides deliberately set out on match days to hurt our players. Can’t think of any other explanation for some of vileness our better players have to deal with sometimes, and this season it has happened with frustrating regularity.
That said, it’s On To The Next One now.
COYG 💪
Can somebody tell me what the heck is wrong with Arteta? Why risk Saka in such a game? These relegation teams with nothing to play for can inflict serious injuries to your key players. Moreover we have virtually nothing to play for in the league, so why don’t you give Nwaneri a chance and rest Saka for the Champions league. Worst of all, he still kept him on the pitch after that horrendous tackle from the Ipswich player. If Saka gets injured now, we can kiss our champions league dream goodbye. We don’t want to see him play again until the PSG game!
A good win to give us some breathing space away from the rest of the top 5 chasing pack. 2 goals for Trossard I hope he keeps it up and shows up vs PSG. We are just 3 games away from being UCL winners.
👍
Big win, We host palace next. COYG!