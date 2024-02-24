Arsenal thrash Newcastle in yet another brilliant Premier League performance

In an anticipated showdown against Newcastle United, Arsenal showcased their attacking prowess right from the start, setting the tone for an exhilarating evening at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners wasted no time, seizing control and capitalising on their positive attitude.

The breakthrough came in the 18th minute when Gabriel’s expertly executed header had the Newcastle defence in a panic with Sven Botman putting the ball into his own goal. The early advantage only fueled the team’s hunger for more.

Just six minutes later, Arsenal fans were treated to another spectacle as Kai Havertz etched his name onto the scoresheet. A seamless connection with a Gabriel Martinelli pass resulted in a goal that highlighted the Gunners’ precision and coordination.

The Emirates was buzzing with excitement as Arsenal asserted their dominance, playing a brand of football that left fans in awe. The team had full control of the game, displaying a harmonious blend of skill and strategy.

As the match progressed, Arsenal continued to press forward, coming tantalisingly close to securing a third goal just a few minutes later. The beautiful football on display was a testament to the team’s control and dominance.

Bukayo Saka came very close to a third in the 37th minute but was denied by a good save from Newcastle keeper Loris Karius. At this point, it felt as if it was just a matter of time before Arsenal got their third.

The first half concluded with Arsenal leading 2-0 but it really could have been a lot more and probably should have been.

The second half kicked off the same way the first half finished with Arsenal almost scoring within the first two minutes of the restart through Havertz who put the ball tantalisingly wide.

That said, the Geordies did have a bit more about them at the start of the second half coming close on a couple of occasions themselves but a combination of poor touches and good defence prevented them from getting on the scoresheet.

Arsenal started to sit back and allow Newcastle to have more of the ball from about the 55th minute onwards, which is understandable considering the pace they had kept up for almost an hour.

But the sitting back from Arsenal did not last too long and the irrepressible Saka put the Gunners three up in the 64th minute with a beautifully crafted solo goal.

That was Arsenal’s 24th goal of 2024 in the Premier League and the question now was, would they make it 25 before the end of the game, the answer was categorically yes with Jakub Kiwior getting Arsenal’s fourth in the 69th minute, this was now becoming a rout.

Because of the scoreline, it enabled Mikel Arteta to take off Martin Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka and Havertz and give them a well-deserved rest and that in itself was a huge bonus on the night.

Newcastle got a consolation goal with just five minutes to go and it just had to be a former Gunner in Joe Willock that got the goal. Cannot begrudge him that too much.

The game finished 4-1 to Arsenal and the question has to be asked now. Will Arsenal win the title? I am starting to believe they just might.