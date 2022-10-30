Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest to return to the top of the league

Arsenal have claimed all three points to return to the top of the table with the 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest this afternoon.
The Gunners lead for almost the entire match after Bukayo Saka’s cross was glanced into the goal by Gabriel Martinelli inside the opening five minutes of play.
We continued to put our rivals under pressure after the goal also, but we were stunted by the loss of Saka to injury, with Reiss Nelson coming in to replace him.
Nelson got his first Premier League goal since July 2020, with him latching onto the rebound after his initial effort was saved, and just minutes later he was like a fox in the box to finish off a neat team move to make it 3-0.
Thomas then joined in the Partey with the goal of the game, curling a sweet effort into the top right just minutes later to make it four. Gabriel Jesus should have been next, but twice he fluffed his lines when through on goal, failing to beat Dean Henderson with a low effort, before messing up his feet when through in on goal again.
The game wasn’t to stay at 4-0 however as our captain Martin Odegaard used his quick feet to get enough space in the box to fire his effort into the net to close out the game at 5-0.
This was exactly the performance we needed after failing to win twice in the last week, but eyes will now turn to Saka in hope that he isn’t missing for our big clash with Chelsea next weekend.
Patrick
50 CommentsAdd a Comment
Brilliant performance and total domination again from the boys. We didn’t even need to step up a gear
This was why I said PSV were lucky to win against us. We dominated them in Netherlands since the first minute of the game and we did it again to Nottingham Forest
Jesus didn’t wear his scoring boots today, but he worked very hard to defend from the front-line and made our other attackers score. Hopefully Chelsea will still be in low confidence next week, so we could win the ball possession and score several goals at Stamford Bridge
PSV weren’t lucky to beat us. They deserved that victory. In the first half we reduced them to nothing but we didn’t create much. In the 2nd half they countered us to death and when we got our team shape right it was too late . The team shape we used against them when we were seeking a goal would’ve won us that match.
If our attackers were more clinical, we would’ve beaten them. But let’s not cry over spilt milk
They deserved that victory for sure
We can’t count all the half chances as the opportunity missed. PSV game had lot of flaws, just hovering around the midfield and getting possession will not win us game. But the creativity and productivity in the final third of the pitch will win you game which we did today. Even if we won this game by 1-0, it was a proud performance. Hope we have learned a lesson and apply this in Chelsea game.
Really you’re delusional if you think PSV were lucky. They battered us all 90 minutes, had the ball in the back of our net 5 times, 3 chalked off.
Give credits where it’s due.
They deserved that win
No, we were dominant from the start till the end of the game
A great performance from everyone today. Let’s keep the momentum going.
As for the PSV game we were God awful and deserved nothing so let’s stick to being realistic and honest instead of delusional.
@GAI
we were not dominant! Far from it. Today we were dominant. Give PSV the credit they deserve for playing the way they did. They battered us.
No Eddie can’t agree with you, first half was ours, second half was theirs, but they definitely deserved their victory. They might have had goals disallowed but for good reasons.
1st half we had enough control but rarely threatened, 2nd half was awful, not dissimilar to Leeds but we were better 1st half against leeds. To add Southampton we should have been 3-0 up and got punished for a poor 2nd half.
Wow wow…….. Gabriel jesus is so good now that he is becoming the new lacazet.
After a poor first half we came back stronger in the second half and blew them away. There were still some poor performers and others who only come alive when the team is playing well. I always wish Partey would have a more advanced role and that we’d get a quality DM. That would make us far better. We should rest key players against Zurich and play our best eleven against Chelsea. We shouldn’t be complacent at all.
Needed that type of result.
Jesus unlucky to not get his goal, but 2 assists? Keep it man, the goals will resume.
Everyone had a field day. Happy for the clean sheet.
My only worry is Vieira, he’s looking too weak and like he’s not ready. Almost like he’s scared to have the ball, so he just finds a way to drop it off without thinking. He’ll get better I believe.
Great win.
Hopefully Saka is fine too and will get rested for Chelsea next week.
Oh and great game from Nelson 2 goals 1 assist. (Sancho come out!!)
We’re top of the table baby
Delighted for Nelson. There’s a very good player in there if Arteta can unlock it
That’s what we need, players taking their opportunity when called upon. Hope Eddie and Sambi are paying attention.
Well done to the ref firstly, really good to see a game allowed to flow.
Well down to the players and manager, feel a little bad for NF to be honest.
Only 2 downsides for me was Saka injury and Eddie still bein anonymous
Good win and no drop off in performance except for maybe the last 10 mins in the first half .
Saliba solid once again and won’t get many plaudits but MOTM for me ,tomi showing why he is the better pick over a Tierney ,again solid .
Good to see Nelson get those goals ,only not pick would be why didn’t Arteta rest some players when the game was out to bed .
Nit pick *
Put to bed *
Gabriel Jesus needs to find his confidence in front of goal
Others turned up today
He could have easily scored an hatrick today
Partly why we lost against the saints
We need our front man hitting the target
Unlucky
But not helped by making the wrong choices in front of goal
Still great team play for him
But we need the goals
*played a draw against saints*
My bad
Guess the draw felt like a lost game
I could not have put that any better! 👍
That’s actually a good thing,winning 5 -0 with Jesus not scoring. I’d rather he scores when we really need it.
how many assists? which are goals.
I kept thinking does he need an empty net to score? But he still gets a 10 for me. 2 assists and involved in all our attacking movements.
A question,should MA start Nelson against Zurich?
that is not a question
Incorrect! Plainly it WAS a question. You may well think it need not be asked but to post saying it was not a question, when it obviously was, seems daft to me!
Defintiely as Saka should be rested for Cheslki game !
Turner
Soares Tomi Holding Tierney
Lokonga Elneny (is he fit?)
Nelson Viera Marquinhos
Nketiah
@GonnerP
It’s 5-0 win
Not 4-0 win
Read the article again, but this time all the way through.🙃
We are top of the league, that is all! Enjoy stop looking for negatives, we are top of the league ffs!
Really good result, especially after our loss in Europa and Forest beating Liverpool.
How refreshing to see a right footed player on the right wing.Perhaps this tactic will catch on.Very pleased for Reiss Nelson.
Absolutely…. I wish Saka and Martinelli would swap.wings during the game so they get to the byline rather than fullbacks overlapping always.
While Liverpool got lost in Nottingham’s forest, Arsenal went their and built a smart city.
Goal fest is EXACLTY what we needed. 10/10 for Partey today. Now just gotta hope Saka injury is not serious
Great 2nd half performance, really boosted our goal difference too, only 7 goals off Man City now.
Positives
– scored 5 goals even without Jesus on the score sheet
– Saliba and Jesus avoided a 5th yellow card
– Nelson⚽⚽🅰️
– Early subs made
Negatives
– Jesus struggling in front of goal(nitpicking I know)
– Saka injury (fingers crossed only minor one)
Overall great day at the office looking ahead to next week we should take care of Zurich to top the group and confident we can get at least a point if not all three points against Chelsea(still be a difficult game despite their poor form)
Can West Ham get a result against United and make this already good weekend even better?🤞🏽
Good game and result
Back to winning ways.
Let’s concentrate on our next match for another win
Well done boys
COYG
This was a great performance from the team. Top of the Premier League, clean sheet quality football. Good time to be a gooner COYG🔥
So pleased for Nelson – both his goals showed quality, and his first was crucial in killing the game. I hope he can keep playing like this.
I don’t think forest were great opponents today, but the win and performance releases a bit of pressure and gives us more confidence going into an important week.
Refreshing win with a big score line! Glad Jesus and Saliba managed not to pick up a yellow card and miss Chelsea’s game. Arteta and Howe are prime candidates for Manager of the month. In Oct, our form was WWWDW. Newcastle WWDWWW.
Zinchenko and Saka return for the game against Chelsea would be the icing on the cake.
It’s been a worrying last week but that was excellent. Most of the team were seriously good – Partey and Xhaka ran the game though. Nice to see Ode get some form and confidence back in the second half and a very mature performance from Nelson. That surprised me tbh, but perhaps now we REALLY have some cover for Saka – who looked on fire until the injury – lets all hope he’s ok… Vieira looks like a guy who suddenly believes that he’s not good enough, so we may not see him again for a while, but instead Nelson is the first man on. Hope Jesus finds those scoring boots soon, and Nketiah totally invisible…again. Otherwise superb. Great fun!
Now it’s bottomed everyone can remember Nelson again. What I saw was positive let’s hope there is more to come. Bear in mind we are top of the league regardless, imagine if Nelson breaks out. Imagine Nketiah breaks out. Patino as expected is shining in the Championship imagine he breaks out. Good time to be an Arsenal fan, good time indeed.
Add Balogun, Trusty, Norton cuffy Tavares (Market value) all excelling on loan
Most excited about Balogun as he seems the real deal.in terms of goal poacher
MA got it right with Tomi and Nelson,fair play to him.
Well that dispells the fatigue theory. No sign of fatigue here, lets hope they have sorted the burp that kept happening. Got to say, well done to Nelson for taking his chances. On the positive Partey was immense, on the negative, unlike Nelson, Viera looks lost and weak. At the moment Viera is looking like a waste of good money, lets hope that changes. I know it was home and i know it was forest but lets hope it kicks us on again.
Let’s hope so @Reggei
After nearly handing Forest a goal in the first half we ended up pulverising them. Well done Nelson. I feel for Jesus, he could have scored a couple, but maybe it’s good to have a diversity of goalscorers.
I have to say, what a great player Odegaard has become. Never shirks and leads by example. Top man. Popeye Viera needs to eat some spinach to build muscles, if he wants to survive in the EPL.