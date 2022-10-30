Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest to return to the top of the league

Arsenal have claimed all three points to return to the top of the table with the 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Gunners lead for almost the entire match after Bukayo Saka’s cross was glanced into the goal by Gabriel Martinelli inside the opening five minutes of play.

We continued to put our rivals under pressure after the goal also, but we were stunted by the loss of Saka to injury, with Reiss Nelson coming in to replace him.

Nelson got his first Premier League goal since July 2020, with him latching onto the rebound after his initial effort was saved, and just minutes later he was like a fox in the box to finish off a neat team move to make it 3-0.

Thomas then joined in the Partey with the goal of the game, curling a sweet effort into the top right just minutes later to make it four. Gabriel Jesus should have been next, but twice he fluffed his lines when through on goal, failing to beat Dean Henderson with a low effort, before messing up his feet when through in on goal again.

The game wasn’t to stay at 4-0 however as our captain Martin Odegaard used his quick feet to get enough space in the box to fire his effort into the net to close out the game at 5-0.

This was exactly the performance we needed after failing to win twice in the last week, but eyes will now turn to Saka in hope that he isn’t missing for our big clash with Chelsea next weekend.

