Arsenal Thrash Spurs: Key Takeaways from a 4-1 NLD Rout

Hoping to extend their fine North London derby form at home, Arsenal duly delivered.

With victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners have now recorded fifteen wins in twenty four Emirates NLDs, with the remaining games producing seven draws and just a single defeat.

And while Arsenal painted North London red, it was Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze who stole the headlines. Trossard broke the deadlock, and Eze grabbed a hat trick as Arsenal ran riot against their noisy neighbours.

Richarlison scored, but his goal proved little more than a footnote as Arsenal won it 4 to 1.

Here are my key takeaways from a brilliantly memorable evening.

Eze Has Arrived

Eze has finally landed. The summer recruit became the first Arsenal player to score a hat trick in this fixture since Alan Sunderland back in 1978. All his goals were breathtaking, they crowned a performance full of energy and intelligence. On and off the ball he was outstanding, silencing any lingering doubts with his brilliance.

Trossard And Arsenal’s Control

Breaking the deadlock in Sunday’s derby, Trossard extended his remarkable run of form. He has now contributed directly to goals in four consecutive starts, two strikes and two assists.

The Belgian is cementing his place on the left flank, bringing stability to a position that had looked shaky. Gabriel Martinelli suddenly faces a daunting task in trying to reclaim his spot.

Arsenal dominated the midfield. Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur could not cope in the centre of the park.

With Mikel Merino leading the line, Arsenal clearly fielded an extra midfielder. With the Spaniard not staying fixed in the number nine position, instead dropping deep, it overloaded the midfield. Spurs were suffocated, unable to find rhythm or space.

That control allowed Arsenal to dictate proceedings, vary their attacking patterns and remain unpredictable in the final third with different runners.

Hincapie offered an assured full debut. There were concerns about how Arsenal would cope without Gabriel Magalhaes, who has quietly become their defensive cornerstone. Yet Piero Hincapie rose to the occasion.

On his full debut, the Ecuadorian was composed and unfazed by the derby atmosphere. He barely put a foot wrong, delivering a performance so assured that Gabriel’s absence went unnoticed.

Notably, Arsenal had historically struggled without Gabriel, failing to win eighteen of the thirty league matches he has missed since joining in 2020. But on Sunday, that statistic did not matter.

The win leaves Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League. Next up is a clash with Chelsea, and if the Gunners can dispatch their London rivals, they could stretch their lead even further.

What a fantastic game!

What were your key takeaways?

Daniel O

