Arsenal’s Three Most Improved Players This Season

Three Players Who Have Upped Their Game This Season for the Gunners

Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United in the Premier League maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the standings. It was another huge win for the Gunners and one that illustrates their excellent team ethos.

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have picked up a lot of plaudits this season, and rightly so, as the trio of players has been excellent. However, here is a look at three men who have upped their level of performance in the 2022/23 campaign to play a big role in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Eddie Nketiah

There have been times over the last four years when Eddie Nketiah must have questioned whether he had a future at Arsenal. The English striker has had to remain patient for a sustained run in the team. An injury to Gabriel Jesus back in November, as reported by the BBC, ensured the opportunity went his way and he has taken it with both hands.

Nketiah is playing full of confidence this season. The Arsenal forward was the match-winner against Manchester United in the roller-coaster 3-2 victory. He also scored an important goal against West Ham when the Premier League resumed following the World Cup break.

With limited options in the final third of the pitch, Arteta will be hoping Nketiah continues impressing in the number nine position. As of the 23rd of January, Arsenal are the 8/11 favourites with Betway to lift the Premier League title. A lot of their hopes rest on the shoulders of their striker who has been at the club since 2015.

Nketiah has played for England are various levels throughout his career, but he has yet to feature for the senior team. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United. He must have been impressed with what he saw from the striker, so a first appearance for the national team may not be far away.

Granit Xhaka

Former captain Granit Xhaka is in his seventh season with Arsenal since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. There have been lots of highs and lows for the Swiss international in that time.

This season Xhaka has been very consistent in the heart of his side’s midfield. He has formed an excellent partnership with Partey. Those two players look like they have played 500 games together.

As ESPN reported, Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy of the team in 2019, however, he remains one of the leaders in the dressing room. He is vocal on the pitch and every day on the training ground. His experience is going to prove invaluable to the team in the final third of the campaign.

Xhaka is the longest-serving member of the Arsenal team. He has been part of two FA Cup victories with the Gunners. A first Premier League title will mean a lot to him, and it will be the highlight of his career so far.

Ben White

England international Ben White has hardly put a foot wrong since joining the club from Brighton for £50 million in July 2021. The defender featured in 32 games in his opening season in North London.

White has played a different role in the latest campaign, as he has switched to the right-back slot. The 25-year-old has not looked out of place at full-back. Along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel and William Saliba, he is part of one of the best defences in the Premier League.

Arsenal have conceded just 16 goals in their opening 19 Premier League matches this season. Only Newcastle have a better defensive record than that, as they have let in just 11 goals in 20 games.

White has been keeping out some specialist right-backs from the starting XI this season. If Gabriel or Saliba pick up an injury or suspension, he could be switched back to the centre of the defence. Having a player who is so versatile is a great asset for Arteta, especially as his squad is not as big as rivals Manchester City’s.

With lots of big games still to come, Arteta will be hoping every member of his squad plays their part in helping the Gunners win their first Premier League title since 2004.