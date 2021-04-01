Arsenal threw away 1st-leg UCL games through Gung-Ho tactics? (Analysis)

Champions League RESULTS FROM 2007- 08 / 2016 – 17 – DID WE REALLY THROW AWAY THE FIRST LEG AWAY TIES SO MANY TIMES IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO COUNT THEM?

Following on from the article regarding the “numerous humiliations” allegations, it was further alleged by the same fellow Gooner that, quote, “I lost count of the times Wenger threw away the away ties in the first leg with his ridiculous gung-ho tactics” … now that’s a very clear statement wouldn’t one say?

It was also said in another reply that I “made sure to prop up his (Wenger) stats by including his far more pre-Emirates “high days.” despite it not being about AW but the statement “numerous humiliations.”

However, I took that on board and by going from the 2007/08 season only, I hope that is sufficient to allay those thoughts/interpretations…after all, it is fair to say that it was that season when far cleverer fans than me say they wanted AW out because he was already struggling.

Once again and from my point of view, this is not about AW, but more about a claim that, as you can see from the “gung-ho” statement, is stating quite clearly something that a fan believed happened…so I used my trusty official handbook of 2018/19 to check this out, as I was unsure if this was factual.

2007/08 – we played 6 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2008/09 – we played 7 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2009/10 – we played 6 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2010/11 – we played 4 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2011/12 – we played 5 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2012/13 – we played 4 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2013/14 – we played 5 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2014/15 – we played 5 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2015/16 – we played 4 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.

2016/17 – we played 4 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.

So, in a total of ten seasons, we actually lost SIX games, while playing “gung-ho” football and we have a fan who, while having no trouble counting the NINE seasons we went without a trophy, lost count of these SIX games, because there were so many!!!

Finally, I will wait to see if anyone tries to dismiss this article with the accusation that I am supporting a manager – what I am doing is trying to point out the errors in clear statements that are being made about our history as a club.

As promised the FA cup and PL breakdown will follow – from 2007/08 season – regarding “numerous humiliations”.

