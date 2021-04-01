Arsenal threw away 1st-leg UCL games through Gung-Ho tactics? (Analysis)

Champions League RESULTS FROM 2007- 08 / 2016 – 17 – DID WE REALLY THROW AWAY THE FIRST LEG AWAY TIES SO MANY TIMES IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO COUNT THEM?
Following on from the article regarding the “numerous humiliations” allegations, it was further alleged by the same fellow Gooner that, quote, “I lost count of the times Wenger threw away the away ties in the first leg with his ridiculous gung-ho tactics” … now that’s a very clear statement wouldn’t one say?
It was also said in another reply that I “made sure to prop up his (Wenger) stats by including his far more pre-Emirates “high days.” despite it not being about AW but the statement “numerous humiliations.”
However, I took that on board and by going from the 2007/08 season only, I hope that is sufficient to allay those thoughts/interpretations…after all, it is fair to say that it was that season when far cleverer fans than me say they wanted AW out because he was already struggling.
Once again and from my point of view, this is not about AW, but more about a claim that, as you can see from the “gung-ho” statement, is stating quite clearly something that a fan believed happened…so I used my trusty official handbook of 2018/19 to check this out, as I was unsure if this was factual.
2007/08 – we played 6 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2008/09 – we played 7 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2009/10 – we played 6 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2010/11 – we played 4 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2011/12 – we played 5 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2012/13 – we played 4 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2013/14 – we played 5 away games and lost NONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2014/15 – we played 5 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2015/16 – we played 4 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.
2016/17 – we played 4 away games and lost ONE of them when the away tie was played first.
So, in a total of ten seasons, we actually lost SIX games, while playing “gung-ho” football and we have a fan who, while having no trouble counting the NINE seasons we went without a trophy, lost count of these SIX games, because there were so many!!!
Finally, I will wait to see if anyone tries to dismiss this article with the accusation that I am supporting a manager – what I am doing is trying to point out the errors in clear statements that are being made about our history as a club.
As promised the FA cup and PL breakdown will follow – from 2007/08 season – regarding “numerous humiliations”.
ken1945
14 years straight failing in the league. 9 years straight without a trophy. Last 7 years in CL, couldn’t get past the last 16. Wenger’s final year in Europe was two embarrassing legs against Atletico, who even gave us a man extra for almost the entirety of the first leg.
Put whatever spin you want on each individual season, but the overall hard facts don’t lie. Extremely long periods of failure.
Of course for some, these years in the competitive wilderness were amazingly considered a success! And of course, Wenger was not accountable at all! Must have been Kroenke or Gazidis picking the teams, creating the tactics, taking training, etc.
“I lost count of the times Wenger threw away the away ties in the first leg with his ridiculous gung-ho tactics” …
The article is addressing this statement with facts to prove it is nothing but a big fat lie. You are the one who made that statement so you should be a man enough to defend it against the facts provided in the article or admit you were wrong.
Diverting the subject of the article won’t cut it this time.
With the media so accessible nowadays and site like JA read from all parts of the globe it is very easy to spread fake news and fake facts perpetuated by some people (and by some people I mean TMJW) who have personal agenda against the great Arsene Wenger.
This is very bad because it misinform many fans who either are young or have no interest in checking the true facts and thus will have a wrong image of Wenger’s achievements and records.
Thank god that we have people like Ken who go out of their way to provide actual facts and in a way set the record straight and provide something for gunners who are being fed fake news, fake facts and lies to think about.
Arsene Wenger’s European record is not good no one can dispute that. If one want to attack him based on that there are a lot of facts they can use but to make things up consciously is very sad.
No I just tell the truth about Wenger. I personally think he’s a legend, but it wasn’t all great. As I have just pointed with facts, very long periods of sustained failure.
I just find it utterly baffling how all of what I have said can be considered a positive/success?
Wenger was not an angel and even those who love him admit to his weaknesses. You want to paint him in a bad picture there are a lot of real facts you can use. Probably six years worth of facts.
The issue is making up facts to make his weaknesses a mountain of a molehill they actually are.
HH, with respect to AW and you, it was a mountain for Emery to climb, considering the utter rubbish mediocre players he signed (Auba being the exception in his latter years), the players he played out of position, the tippy tappy football with the ball recycled in the center of the park, the loser mentality and mediocrity steeped deep into their brains, smiley faces on the training grounds. All this Emery had to change and nearly did but succumbed to the rotten player ego. The end result was 21 years of failure in the UCL (except the one and only finals appearance)
Back to the topic, another fine stat based article by Ken, appreciate the efforts, but the end result remains a failure in the UCL for Wenger/Arsenal, just like it was for Max Allegri/Juve or Pooch/Tots. Lets accept that we were a failed team in the UCL under Wenger and no amount of articles will change that.We may score a point over our fellow gooners, but the stats of UCL under Wenger will remain a blot on our clubs records.
Arteta uses the same 4-2-3-1 formation, but his version is smarter than Wenger’s. Both gaffers use Xhaka as the last man in deep midfield area, to do the dirty works and to cover their attacking LBs, but Wenger never asked his RB to cut inside as an additional DM for extra protection
Wenger’s 4-2-3-1 was highly vulnerable to counter-attacks, whereas Arteta’s is less prone to those sudden attacks. Lastly, Arteta’s tends to use his CAM as an additional winger in half spaces like how Guardiola uses De Bruyne, but Wenger’s CAM preferred to stay in the middle
&between the two who achieved better results,better position on the league table&more points per game?…your various assessments about tactics&so on are just so annoying&it depresses me to read all the nonsense that comes from you
Nice point, why complicate a formation? It’s clearly about trying to show the world how smart you are.
One of Wenger’s strengths was also one of his weaknesses. For example, he gave his players plenty of freedom to play and trusted in their talent and creativity, unfortunately at the end of games many times a more pragmatic approach to finish the game was needed.
(I’m going purely from memory and recall, so Ken your research may prove me wrong when I said “many times”)
Compared to now with the added complexities
in Arteta’s tactics; midfielders playing as FB’s for example.
Arsene Wenger had many flaws but is and always will be the the manager with the most entertaining football in premier league football.
For Ken
Aa I have said earlier in one of your articles: Arsene was a great manager till 2013.
1996 – 2004: Ahead of the game and achieved. Maybe could have achieved more.
2005 – 2013: Greatest achievement: Others had caught up like Man Utd, Chelsea & Man City and had more money, but still achieved CL qualification.
After that the decline had set in despite winning 3 FA cups.
He should have left in 2014 after FA cup win against Hull and would have maintained his legacy.
But still the best manager we had since 1979 when I started supporting AFC.