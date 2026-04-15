Arsenal through to Champions League semi final after Sporting draw

Arsenal and Sporting Club played out a goalless draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final this evening, with the result enough for Arsenal to progress.

Sporting Clube felt unfortunate to have lost the first leg and began this match with a clear intent to win at the Emirates, as Arsenal struggled to assert control in the early stages.

The Portuguese side appeared well organised and full of confidence, putting together neat passages of play to test the Arsenal defence, while their pressing also caused discomfort for David Raya.

Sporting challenge Arsenal early

Sporting forced Arsenal to remain focused defensively for much of the first half, as they consistently looked to find space through the midfield with intelligent movement and quick passing.

Their attacking approach ensured Arsenal could not settle into a rhythm, and the Gunners were required to maintain a disciplined defensive shape throughout the opening period.

Arsenal worked hard to create opportunities of their own, but at half-time the score remained level, with Sporting having given them several issues to consider during the interval.

Arsenal hold firm to progress

When the players returned for the second half, supporters would have expected a stronger attacking display from Arsenal, yet Sporting continued to limit their effectiveness going forward.

The frustration on the touchline became evident, with Mikel Arteta receiving a booking as tensions increased during the contest.

There was further concern for Arsenal when Noni Madueke suffered an injury, and Max Dowman struggled to make an impact after coming on as his replacement.

Sporting pushed in search of a goal to level the aggregate score, but Arsenal remained resolute in defence and ultimately did enough to secure progression to the next round with a disciplined performance.