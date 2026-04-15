Arsenal through to Champions League semi final after Sporting draw

Arsenal and Sporting Club played out a goalless draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final this evening, with the result enough for Arsenal to progress.
Sporting Clube felt unfortunate to have lost the first leg and began this match with a clear intent to win at the Emirates, as Arsenal struggled to assert control in the early stages.
The Portuguese side appeared well organised and full of confidence, putting together neat passages of play to test the Arsenal defence, while their pressing also caused discomfort for David Raya.
Sporting challenge Arsenal early
Sporting forced Arsenal to remain focused defensively for much of the first half, as they consistently looked to find space through the midfield with intelligent movement and quick passing.
Their attacking approach ensured Arsenal could not settle into a rhythm, and the Gunners were required to maintain a disciplined defensive shape throughout the opening period.
Arsenal worked hard to create opportunities of their own, but at half-time the score remained level, with Sporting having given them several issues to consider during the interval.
Arsenal hold firm to progress
When the players returned for the second half, supporters would have expected a stronger attacking display from Arsenal, yet Sporting continued to limit their effectiveness going forward.
The frustration on the touchline became evident, with Mikel Arteta receiving a booking as tensions increased during the contest.
There was further concern for Arsenal when Noni Madueke suffered an injury, and Max Dowman struggled to make an impact after coming on as his replacement.
Sporting pushed in search of a goal to level the aggregate score, but Arsenal remained resolute in defence and ultimately did enough to secure progression to the next round with a disciplined performance.
It’ll be tough but 3 games away from taking away the main stick rivals beat us with. 1st up the team we beat 4-0 thus season.
will have zero bearings
?
the 4-0 win has zero bearings on the semi final
it’s a different level of pressure
back in the league phase you play without any consequence
you lose , what’s the worse case ?
it’s not the same at the semi final stage
Happy we have qualified, but with the sooo much talk about the ‘fires’ alot has to be done.
I thought Zubimendi did very well tonight as did Hincapie and Havertz was an improvement on Goykeres .Not an inspiring performance but we are the only Premier League side to make the semi.
Thank heavens extra time wasn’t needed. Movement off the ball slowing to a snail’s pace and it seems the boys can barely get through the 90 now. Rice looked knackered by the 20 min mark. Regardless, we are through and can still win the PL. COYG!
BB
Listening to Keown and Cole afterwards I got the impression that players often play through injuries so when you think of who was missing tonight it becomes an issue for the walking wounded on the pitch. Merino would have been ideal and he’s almost the forgotten man on the sidelines because he’s been out for so long.
Phew thank god that was over. The best way I can describe the match was that we bored them to a draw, very boring from us and we played like we did against Bournemouth only difference was that Sporting were not bold or daring enough to press the arsenal defense with great intensity like Bournemouth did, had they done that we could have been taken to extra time and even beaten. Someone needs to talk to Raya, mistakes happen once or twice but when it exceeds 2 times it becomes deliberate in his case say he is overconfident bordering on cockiness he keeps getting away with it that’s why he hasn’t adjusted .
It’s great we have hincapie back his run ins into the midfield helped stabilise it, and zubimendi moved forward more today. If we play like this against city113 they’ll smash us , our levels have dropped immensely it like this wasn’t the same team or players that started the season.
Hope we get over the line, COYG.
What exactly does Gyokeres do when in the starting-11
Does win any air balls, doesn’t contribute in gameplay, doesn’t create anything for teammates, cannot pass to nearest man, he’s not dangerous scorer that can score from almost anywhere
He just wants scoring chances placed on a plate for him in the perimeters in front of the goal-post
He’s a huge downgrade to everything we have
It’s actually a shame that Jesus (who we rightfully want an upgrade for) sits for such a poor footballer
I expected more from him (VG) over both legs, especially facing his former team, but he was really disappointing
tbf i expected him to struggle, Sporting know him inside out and were always going to focus on him (exactly how Havertz was left completely free to score 1st leg.) We’ve missed Saka last few games, he was carrying an injury before the LC final, should be available off the bench Sunday hopefully.
Even his passing/shooting was poor though. I hope so, Angus, we could really do with him right now 🙏
How do you see Sunday going?
I’ll take similar haramball and a draw against City on Sunday, I’m not entirely positive ahead of this weekend’s game
Solid performance to keep them at arm’s length, whilst showing some attacking intent. Surely, the goals will come. Let’s turn our attention to the trip to Etihad on Sunday. COYG!
Whatz there to be happy about getting off the line, we’re gunner be dumped out any way by a better team like man shity did us unless we start getting rhythm now.
Seriously am not even sure we can win an epl match but I pray I’ll be wrong for it will be seriously shameful we don’t win d epleague
Another record set, as we reach the semi final of the CL for the second season in a row, remain unbeaten in the competition, without Odegaard, Timber, Merino and Saka.
The only British club left in the competition and the crowd were brilliant if nervous!!
In this match, the result was the be all and end all that mattered.
I didn’t care how many sideways or back passes we made, as long as we controlled the game and the final whistle and result meant everything to the manager, players and supporters.
The prize was the semi final of the CL and we have grabbed the prize!!
Now it’s on to Sunday and city115 and The Arsenal will have to play a different game against better opponents and the result is just as important.
My only player concern is Raya’s performance in the last two games and finger’s crossed that Saka, Odegaard and Timber are fit for the city115 match.
We should all be proud tonight. After all, reaching the semi-finals of the CL is a great achievement. We are the only team from the PL left. Many teams would like to be in our situation now. I think we played a pretty decent first half without getting any big chances. I liked the more aggressiveness the players showed, but in the second half the Portuguese came up with a few dangerous chances, which we are lucky they didn’t score on.
Now we are all looking forward to Sunday, when the all-important match is played. Let’s hope that the players are able to show their best when it really counts. Advancing in the CL should boost players’ confidence.