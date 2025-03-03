Arsenal ticket prices for PSV 2nd leg fleecing the fans – Enough is enough

I have long pointed out that our owners have a genius business model. Yet, given the events of the last transfer window, some things are hard to ignore.
It is unique for a top club to wave the white flag halfway through a title race. It has left Arsenal in a bizarre situation—having to compete with their hands tied behind their backs for the rest of the season, yet knowing their issues could have been avoided.
Very rarely does a team have such obvious limitations that those in power were aware of but have chosen to accept.
The majority of Gooners are hurt by our failure to add to our attack in January. Some do not understand how their manager could ask for help but be ignored. Some are confused about what possible reason there could be not to mend a bleeding wound. Others see it as confirmation of what they knew deep down—Arsenal do not have the ambition to win the highest honours.
The irony is that those same supporters are still expected to pay over the odds if they want to attend the Emirates.
When you see the prices for the second leg of our tie with PSV, you cannot ignore that we are being laughed at.
I almost admire the Kroenke family for being honest enough not even to pretend we matter. They know we are irrelevant, so why even fight it anymore?
Even if everyone were fit, the Gunners would not be favourites to lift the Champions League. Success would not have been guaranteed even if we had invested in the squad two months ago.
Yet, in cup football, you can still hope for that slice of luck, rely on one moment of magic out of nowhere, etc.
There has to be a serious level of neglect for supporters not even to be able to dream anymore.
Yet when a central midfielder is your first-choice forward, how—even in a fantasy world—can you picture success in Europe?
How can your imagination run wild when the offensive weapons are someone on loan who has lost his confidence and a teenager?
If our players do not believe, how can we be expected to?
Although it is not a shock that professional footballers would lose faith when bringing on left-backs is the solution off the bench if we need a goal.
We are Arsenal FC. We are meant to be a massive club. Yet, how many of our size would be run this way?
It is not because we are poor. It has nothing to do with breaching FFP rules. The club makes lots of money off me and you.
Outside of concessions for DA Members and Junior Gunners/Senior Members, for an adult to watch Arsenal vs PSV live on 12th March, you need to pay at least £74.30!
That is the cheapest option, with the prices ranging from £74.30 to £141.00.
Make that make sense to me. Billionaires own a company that makes millions yet cannot release the funds when their own coach insists we are short in a specific area.
Yet those who genuinely are struggling are expected to find £74.30 minimum. The average household in the UK would struggle to take the family to our stadium, and even if they could, it is hard to justify.
As I type this, I can hear the response: “No one forces anyone to go to the match.”
Isn’t that sad, though?
Isn’t that a horrible reflection of where the sport is, that you are right?
Because (barring a humiliation on Tuesday) our home will be packed in two weeks. Those successful in the ballot (do not get me started) or looking on Ticket Exchange will be dictated to by their hearts to find the cash from somewhere. For thousands, expenses will include travelling to London, taking time off work, etc.
It has not taken me over three decades to realise that football is no different to any business. The priority is to make as much money as possible. If 60,000 customers are willing to pay over £100 for a seat, it would be financially irresponsible to charge less based on principles.
That is why I agree with those who point out that this is an individual’s choice.
This is not the first fixture that has been priced highly, and it will not be the last.
So why now am I questioning the moral compass of the institution that insists it has values and will not tolerate those values being ignored?
Because we are in a period of our history where you cannot ignore the chuckles coming out of America.
The gap between what the fanbase is asked to take is huge compared to what those in charge are prepared to give.
This is bigger than the results.
I accept that no fan has a divine right to see their side victorious, no matter how much they spend. That is part of the journey you sign up for—one that has peaks and valleys, but an adventure where you should be able to travel believing in rainbows and unicorns.
We are their market; they are selling us a product. You rarely crush the spirit of your target audience while robbing them of their faith.
Yes, it is a business where the motivation is to make a profit, but there is a standard of quality they should be providing.
They are part of the entertainment industry. For 90 minutes in an afternoon or evening, thousands are paying for content where they can be distracted, comforted, and have smiles put on their faces.
If you pay to witness a theatre production, you expect to see the actors advertised.
You assume at the cinema that the surround sound will be working.
You would complain if, at a concert, the singing was dreadful.
When I authorise my yearly direct debit to maintain my membership, I do so on the provision that effort is being made.
Even though both parties are strangers to each other, they have an understanding.
So, the PSV game is a Category A fixture because it happens at the highest level UEFA has to offer.
Yet of the 16 who qualified from the group stages, we are the ones who do not look familiar from the version that advanced to third place.
In a restaurant, you do not go into the kitchen to double-check that the portion sizes are decent. As a human, you trust that what you pay for is what you get. The more expensive, the higher the quality you demand.
So £74.30–£141.00 should get you more than a midfielder playing out of position as your main source of goals. It should not be up to a 17-year-old to provide the value. While full-backs being attacking subs is the equivalent of finding no bacon in your BLT.
Since deadline day, Mikel Arteta has failed to find internal solutions in the final third in three out of four games. Meaning if we have a disadvantage after we visit Holland, we know our young team are crippled by anxiety because they equally do not know who will provide our threat to work a keeper.
Of course, we have been restricted by injuries, and I am not saying events should be priced based on who is on the sidelines or not. If Saka and Jesus had been ruled out for a lengthy period in March, I would not be writing this article. Then, we would have been victims of being unlucky.
Instead, what happened was those in charge gave up trying at the start of 2025. Not because they are struggling financially but because they do not care. The top four should be safe, guaranteeing revenue, while an added £16 million was made for getting to the knockout stages. The custodians of our club are satisfied with that for this campaign, so they had no reason to push for more.
Of course, that only works one way.
If the Champions League was a boxing match, they have thrown in the white towel, making the upcoming tie irrelevant. If inconsequential, though, should there not be a price reduction?
If a line has been put through the rest of the campaign, should that not be reflected in how much is being asked for?
In what other company can those with responsibility so openly cut back in terms of quality yet still demand the same numbers?
Should they not, in pre-season, have advertised that there was zero intention of trying to get to the final in Germany?
Where was the disclaimer when they released new merchandise in December that, in a few weeks, they were essentially closing up shop for the season?
My peers and I have been conned. In the short term, we cannot do anything.
Longer term, though, to make sure it does not keep happening, we have to at least point things out and have the discussion.
Revenue does not equal profit. Arsenal has not been turning a profit under the Kroenke stewardship.
That doesn’t justify asking fans to buy) renewal memberships / seasons tickets without tell them you would close up shop halfway through the season
Arsenal are not close to breaching FFP rules
It’s funny though how you worry about a Billionaire making a profit
Do you think when merchandise is priced he worries about your outgoings / savings?
You said that the ownership has a genius business model. Again, they do not have any profits from their time owning Arsenal.
I disagree. No billionaire will continue doing a business that they don’t get any single profit from.
Dangote and Daniel Ek have tried to buy Arsenal from Kroenke and he said Arsenal is not for sale.
So I choose not to believe that they don’t make profits.
SJ, so how do we explain the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has poured money into manure and yet he’s having to lay off staff, increase ticket prices, stop concession tickets and warns of even more cutbacks?
Is he making any profit on the millions he put in?
In my last post, I mentioned the most unusual thing about AFC are the bloated tickets and merchandise, while the usual result, usual tactics, usual boring boring endless passes (till some opponent infuses life in the game by snatching the ball), usual remarks in the press conference, usual statements by the apologists defending him and the usual optimism of how we can win the tie at the Netherlands.
As for Dan’s post, money is needed to finance lubricative wages for Gabby J, Kai and pay CFC huge amounts to tempt them to sell us their flops, buy GKs for a season or two, never ending LBs, pay for treatments for the perennially injured players and finally pay the manager increments for wining us the “Emirates Cup”. So quietly pay the ticket prices if you can afford or stay away if you cannot.
Dan Smith,
Very good article Now for my take on the subject.
For me it’s blatantly obvious that the club or it’s owners don’t care one jot about the fans. They go on and on about how they love the fans and that we feel so connected to them. What a load of hogwash.
Get some thing completely straight in your minds people. The only thing the owners and the club love about the fans is their money, and how soon they can part you with it.
The tickets are extortunate, the merchandise is way over priced to. Food and drinks inside the stadium are so expensive, in fact every aspect of your time spent at the club fans must leave the ground feeling like they’ve just been mugged half the time.
Have you seen the latest scam the club have come up with, there now selling China plates and cups amongst other China items with Arsenal emblems and patterns. And check out the prices🤦♂️.
Now I used to be a regular both at Highbury and the Emirates. But I always felt that I should have had some writing across my forehead with the word Mug written on it. Because lets face it that’s what we are, or I was until I finally woke up to how manipulated I was being treated by a club that professes to love the fans.
Now I know that there will be people who don’t mind paying the prices for whatever it is they buy. But please lets not get taken in for one minute that the club care about the fans, it clearly isn’t the case. As I said earlier, the only thing they care about is hearing the bleep of your cards as you swipe them for whatever it is that you purchase from them.
And until about 3 seasons ago, when I finally woke up to these fraudsters, and I include myself in this the saying goes, a fool and there money are soon parted.😉👍
Was going to mention the plates
Laugh if it wasn’t so sad
What’s sad Dan and Derek, is that you both mention it!!
My all time favourite car is the E type Jaguar – I’ve had a couple out for weekend drives, but can’t afford to buy, run or insure one, so guess what??
I also don’t need any China plates (and my wife wouldn’t let me buy one anyway) so guess what??
As a grown up adult, I have the choice to spend my money how I want on what I can afford – it sounds to me like you two need to be led around by the hand, in case your tempted to buy something you don’t need, want or can’t afford!! 😂😂😂
I can’t imagine what they’ll be asking when we make it to the semi’s😉.
I’ll make a deal
Get to the semi finals ….prices are fine ☺️
It will be a grade A, so the prices will be the same, PSV are not a grade A team, I would say it’s down to the fact we are in the last sixteen regardless of who we are playing, it could be Young Boys and the price will be the same, plus the allocation of cup games dropped as well, I had to fork out the money first, but it is what it is, and fans don’t like it, there are plenty who would take the tickets, football is a business. There use to be about sixteen of us in the 70’s all meeting up home and away games, now there are only three of us left. Football alas has changed and so have the new fans coming in
I completely agree, and I’ve refused to directly spend any money on the club for years because of it – to my mind, this attitude towards fans precedes the kroenkes takeover by a long distance, though (although I do think they were around when it really kicked in and so are a part of it). I started getting these vibes way back when they decided to move the stadium – they said it was to make us more competitive but it was always all about bringing in more money really.
If they could attract 60,000 millionaires to fill the stadium at £1000s per ticket, they obviously would. They don’t care about the longer term fans, unless they happen to have the money to pay for tickets.
Davi,
As you say we were sold the story of it would make us more competitive moving to a new stadium. But correct me if I’m wrong, as it’s turned out we were more competitive at Highbury. 😉👍
100%
Why do clubs invest in new stadia? To improve the reach of the brand.
I can say prices are extortionate
I can say merchandise is also extortionate
I can say that tv revenue is extortionate
I can say that wages are extortionate
I can also say that I hardly get to go and when I do, regardless of how much the seat costs, win, lose or draw I am filled with anticipation and a wonderful feeling of camaraderie. Singing North London Forever- together in the ground
I can say that my grandsons are now Gooners and at Christmas or for birthday presents I buy them the latest shirt or shorts. Money well spent to see their faces light up.
I’ve missed the boat in terms of actually living long enough to get anywhere near the top of the season ticket list. Even if I did could I justify the expense? Probably at the cost of not doing other things, so going regularly then becomes a matter of weighing up what matters most in amongst all the other life expenses. But if someone wants to invest in china plates then it’s their business. My boys had Arsenal pyjamas and duvet covers. Is there actually anything wrong with that?
Nobody is actually made me spend money this way. I chose to.
Same with me. I no longer attend matches, buy merchandise or have subscriptions to TV channels that broadcast our games. I don’t even pay the .com to watch pre season friendlies. Arsenal receives none of my money these days.
I only have interest to be in Emirates stadium one day
Oh dear!!
The poor old manipulated fans who follow our club are so badly treated, unlike every other fan who follows a club.
What a load of hysterical nonsense this is.
Before I renew my season ticket each season, I make sure I can afford it, as most educated people would.
When I go to the ground, I decide if I want to buy any merchandise, a programme or food.
No one is forcing me to do any of the above, it’s my choice.
If it took you, Derek, up to three seasons ago before you realized that you were being asked to pay top dollar for any of the above, then more fool you!!
It’s nice to see Dan has included those who have discounted tickets as part of his article, but he fails to mention that the club doesn’t actually have to do that, as the spud and manure fans are finding out to their cost.
I wonder how Dan thinks the club will pay for the increased salary, say of Saliba, to keep him at the club? By reducing the prices of tickets, merchandising and food?
What about the cost of the world class striker he wants the club to invest in – we’re talking about a signing on fee of £85 million at least, plus a salary of at least £200,000 a week – I know, let’s reduce the amount the club charge for tickets etc that makes economic sense doesn’t it.
Trouble is, no other PL club seems to be doing that and, if we want to remain a “big club” we have to compete with the likes of city, pool, chelsea and manure.
The only way any fan is being “fleeced ” is if the club is, somehow, hiding the cost of it’s product and they are not.
We all know what the cost is for buying a ticket, shirt, programme or a hot dog – if one doesn’t want to buy it then don’t!!
Until any club has a stadium that can facilitate all it’s fans, there will always be a demand for tickets etc and people willing to pay over the odds – that’s not the Kronkies fault!!
Dan, if you were offered a season ticket tomorrow, would you buy it?
I should have added that the Kronkies are looking at increasing the capacity of the Emirates and the reported costs are enormous.
Do you see that as a good or bad thing Dan?
Totall agree, I have three tops, 1971 red and white, one signed by DB10 and the purple one which I still wear to games, I buy no programme, no food and no alcohol, I eat before the game with mates and a couple of beers after the game I put in the overtime to cover my ST, travel to some away games, not as much this season, this is the agreement I have with my girlfriend, none of it comes out of our budget, If I don’t go I have mates who always take them. I get offers from mates to buy my ST for the season, but I am never happy about that, if a mate of mine wants to take his kid I will happily give my ticket same as my mate next to me, it’s nice to see people get their first game.
Some of the comments in this group = madness. If anyone had seen the latest financials they’d understand how important our stadium revenue is in comparison to our commercial dept. AND other rival clubs. Only United are above us. We’re also 7th in the Deloitte money league. Behind only United and City. We’ve spent close to 800 million since Arteta took over. Top players cost big fees and big wages. Our position before Arteta took over was so bad , that in 4 seasons since we could barely sell any of the squad at that time and had to let them go on a free or cancel their contracts. We were SINKING. Villa are currently at 96% revue/wage turnover atm. With PSR rules really affecting clubs spending, the only clubs that can are those who are run well and make enough money. We know City are cheating. United are the best example of not knowing how to spend it correctly. Liverpool have the best player in the world atm who’s also having his best season in 9 seasons. Fans saying we should have stayed at Highbury? Seriously? How do ya think the club would be doing at a stadium that a max capacity of 38,000? Think fans are just sore that we moved stadium and it coincided with the billionaire takeover of clubs with unlimited finances. Take away Chelsea and City and United/Pool would have been our main rivals over the years. Ifs and Buts but the talk of being at Highbury still and having £40 tickets is just nonsense. Football isn’t what it used to be. Make peace with that, get over it or move on.
All true Matt and look at the state of Old Trafford!!
The Kronkies have spent heavily on the Emirates, yet fans were moaning about that!!
Ken, sorry if you feel I’m disrespecting you but your comments recently remind me of something Ancelotti said about Arsene Wegner while he was managing Chelsea, something along the lines that Wegner was always jealousy putting a telescope through other people’s windows rather than getting his own house in order. It probably got lost in translation, but similarly you appear overly obsessed with Manure. Yes, I dislike them as much as you do and am revelling in watching their current woes but I’m certain that they will come back and eventually haunt us Arsenal supporters once again. It’s up to those in charge at Arsenal that the club remains more than simply competitive. We have to win major trophies, hang on to our promising juniors and and remain or become a club that players will fight to join.
I think you will find it was Mourinho who made the remark about Wenger which lead to accusations of voyeurism, I may be wrong but pretty sure it was him.