Arsenal tie down burgeoning talent with new deal

Arsenal have handed Max Dowman a pre contract agreement ahead of a professional deal when he turns 17 in December. The 16 year old is currently sidelined through injury, but remains one of the most highly regarded young talents at the club. Widely viewed as the next standout prospect from Hale End, Dowman has already made his Premier League debut for Arsenal.

According to a report published on Arsenal, the youngster has signed a pre contract that will see him commit to professional terms upon turning 17. The agreement effectively secures both his short term and long term future at the club, something Arsenal have been keen to resolve for some time. The same announcement was reported by Football London, who revealed that rival clubs had been monitoring his situation closely.

A clear commitment to the future

Speaking via the club website, Dowman shared what the deal means to him, saying, “This means everything to me and my family. We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today.

“I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles and Ethan, who all really inspire me. It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development.”

A meteoric rise through the ranks

The agreement marks another milestone in what has been a rapid rise through the ranks for the teenager. From making his under 18 debut at the age of 13 to becoming the youngest goalscorer in the UEFA Youth League at 14, Dowman’s progress has been remarkable. He has also become the club’s youngest ever debutant.

In addition, he is the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match and the Premier League’s second youngest debutant. These achievements underline just how highly he is rated within the club.

With his long term future now secured, expectations remain high. If his development continues on its current trajectory, more records may yet follow.

Benjamin Kenneth

