Arsenal tie down youngster to a new long-term deal despite interest from Chelsea

Arsenal has some of the finest youngsters in England in their youth team, and clubs are always looking to poach these talents from them.

The Gunners have bred top players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in recent seasons.

They both started their career by doing exploits in the youth team, so the club doesn’t joke with its youngsters.

One player who has been making waves in the London Colney Academy is Khayon Edwards.

He has been so good, other clubs have been watching him closely.

The striker has scored 17 goals and provided six assists from 22 matches for the club’s youth teams in this campaign, and that is enough to get other clubs to notice him.

Arsenal had been struggling to tie him down to a professional deal, but Chelsea and Brighton wanted to poach him.

However, The Athletic claims the youngster has now agreed to a new deal with the club.

The report claims he signed the contract with the Gunners until 2025 last week. This means Arsenal can now relax, knowing a top talent isn’t leaving them soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the impact Saka and Smith Rowe have made on our first team, it is important that we protect our best youngsters.

If the aforementioned two players were on the transfer market today, we may not have been able to afford them.

But they have come through our academy and are doing wonders in the first team so far.

Edwards will hope to follow in their footstep in the not-so-distant future and become a key player for the club.