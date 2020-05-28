Arsenal tipped as favourites to land potentially ideal Aubameyang replacement

There has been a flurry of bets on Edouard joining Arsenal.

Arsenal reportedly look to be the favourites to sign Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, according to the latest insights from the bookies.

Callum Wilson, a spokesperson from Oddschecker, is quoted by the Daily Record as explaining that Arsenal’s interest in Edouard could be due to the need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid his ongoing contract saga.

Edouard has shone at Celtic and looks an ideal potential long-term replacement for Aubameyang, as the 22-year-old finished with a hugely impressive 28 goals in 45 games in all competitions this season, with six of those coming in the Europa League.

The young Frenchman can still improve, but he looks to have a big career ahead of him and could be of immediate use to Arsenal right now.

The Daily Record suggest we’re the favourites ahead of Manchester United and others, so let’s hope we can make a statement with this exciting potential signing.

Losing Aubameyang would be a big blow, but he’s nearing the final year of his contract and planning for his departure must unfortunately now be a top priority.