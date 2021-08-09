Arsenal tipped as ‘title favourites’ if they can land Man United target

Jack Wilshere has claimed that Arsenal would be ‘title favourites’ if they struck a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Gunners have been making moves this summer, filling the three holes in the squad by bringing in Ben White to replace David Luiz, Albert Sambi Lokonga to cover the departure of Dani Ceballos, and Nuno Tavares brought in as cover for Kieran Tierney.

We are still lacking a replacement for the departed Martin Odegaard, but it is the defensive midfield role which Jack Wilshere believes we could make vast improvements, especially as he claims that Declan Rice arriving with the team would go as far as to make them favourites to win the upcoming Premier League campaign.

“Whoever signs Declan Rice becomes title favourites,” Wilshere told TalkSPORT’s Preview Show on YouTube. “I would include Arsenal in that. If they had Partey and Rice next to each other and let the front five run wild. I mean it.”

Jack was then asked to name the fee needed to complete such a deal, and he guessed: “£80m”.

I’m not sure I’d go as far as to make us title favourites, as our front line has hardly given us reason to trust in them over the past year or so, but I certainly wouldn’t complain if we were to eye a deal for Rice, who would no doubt bring improvement.

I’d still want either a striker or another attacking midfielder added to the current squad, or both, but it would definitely help us get closer to where we want to be.

With our current squad and Rice, how close would you expect us to be to the title this season?

Patrick