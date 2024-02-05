Arsenal tipped for another blockbuster summer transfer window

The respected football journalist Dean Jones has provided an interesting update for the Gooners. But, before I get into Jones’ comments, let us all admit that Arsenal did not have the winter transfer window that most Gooners expected. The hope was that they would beef up their squad and improve their prospects of winning not just the Premier League but also the Champions League, where they are now in the round of 16.

A striker signing was a clear transfer need since Arsenal’s troubles in front of goal have already resulted in them dropping points in games they should have won.

Aside from a striker, signings for a top midfielder and a left back were also proposed, but unfortunately, these three deals were not completed owing to the Gunners having to comply with FFP.

But we can’t cry over spilled milk; we need to look forward. If the transfer window does not aid you, you must deal with what you have. Mikel Arteta must find a way to deliver glory to the Emirates with the players he has at his disposal and then redeem himself this summer.

The transfer insider Dean Jones says the Gooners may expect a busy summer transfer season. He believes Arsenal were prudent not to panic buy in the January transfer window when they could have and have put themselves in a strong position to do some nice business this summer

“The good thing for Arsenal fans is that because they haven’t panicked, because they haven’t done any business, they’re in a really strong position now for the summer. They will be able to really make the signings that are needed. So you want a striker, you want another central midfielder, you want to more depth in that squad. It’s going to be coming,” said Dean Jones on Give Me Sport.

With no headline arrivals or exits last month, I believe we may expect a busy summer, after which we may see an entirely improved Arsenal team.

Darren N

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER XI compiled since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…