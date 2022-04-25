Arsenal tipped for reunion with forward with 26 goal contributions this season

Serge Gnabry looks increasingly likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and Arsenal are being tipped as his next destination.

The Germany international left the Gunners back in 2016 due to a lack in playing time under Arsene Wenger, and became a big hit in the Bundesliga.

After just one season with Werder Bremen, he was then signed by Bayern and his upward trajectory continued as he quickly established himself as a first-team regular for both club and country.

Despite earning plaudits for his performances, he is claimed to be unhappy with his current role and is keen to become the central striker elsewhere, with Robert Lewandowski having proved impossible to budge as he hits amazingly consistent numbers, and Gnabry has so far refused to sign a new contract.

Our former academy graduate is now expected to be the subject of offers this summer as he enters into the final 12 months of his current playing deal, and with Arsenal in need of a new striker with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the club this summer, it seems like it could be perfect timing for all involved.

Gnabry has more goals than any of our current crop of players from this season, albeit for the star-studded Bayern side, and if he could translate that into a central role for us, that would be just what we need.

I struggle to believe that we would be alone in chasing him when the transfer window comes around, but his recent claim that he loves the club could mean that we have an early lead in the race for his signature.

Would you be keen to see Gnabry come back to lead our line next season?

Patrick