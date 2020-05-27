Arsenal tipped to abandon their pursuit of Barcelona star as Mikel Arteta has other plans

Arsenal has been tipped to abandon the idea of signing Philippe Coutinho this summer despite Mikel Arteta liking the Brazilian.

Coutinho will join another team in the summer as Barcelona desperately tries to get his wage bill off their books as well as avoid payments that Liverpool would be due if he meets certain appearance milestones.

He has been on-loan at Bayern Munich this season and hasn’t impressed the Germans enough for them to make his move permanent.

They have allowed the date for the activation of his permanent transfer to pass and it is looking very unlikely that he will be signed permanently by the Bavarians.

He is now being linked with a return to the Premier League and Arsenal is one of the teams who has a strong interest in signing him.

However, a new report on Goal.com is claiming that it is unlikely that he would join the Gunners because Arteta doesn’t see signing a new attacking midfielder as a priority.

The report claims that the Spaniard is more focused on signing a defensive partner for William Saliba, a box-to-box midfielder and a right-back.

Arteta loves the idea of having Coutinho on his side but limited funds could force him to abandon the pursuit of the Brazilian.