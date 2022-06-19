Arsenal tipped to add two more signings to their squad this week

Arsenal has been tipped to complete two new signings by this week as their summer business takes shape.

The Gunners have added Fabio Vieira to their squad and they have also agreed to a new deal with Eddie Nketiah.

This means their team for next season is taking shape, but more business is expected to still be done by the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side has some of the finest performers in European football on their watch list.

The Daily Mail claims they hope to complete the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Lisandro Martinez of Ajax in the coming days.

A move for both players has already begun, and the Gunners will accelerate their efforts to close both of them now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Seeing our club get serious about its transfer business is very delightful and gives us some confidence that we will have a good summer.

Adding these two players to the squad will undoubtedly improve the quality of the group and make us an even better side.

It will give the manager a good chance to start preparation with his main players as early as next month.

Hopefully, these individuals will not take long to get used to our style of play when they join.

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask how Fabio Vieira will slot into the Arsenal team