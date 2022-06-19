Arsenal tipped to add two more signings to their squad this week

Arsenal has been tipped to complete two new signings by this week as their summer business takes shape.
The Gunners have added Fabio Vieira to their squad and they have also agreed to a new deal with Eddie Nketiah.
This means their team for next season is taking shape, but more business is expected to still be done by the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta’s side has some of the finest performers in European football on their watch list.
The Daily Mail claims they hope to complete the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Lisandro Martinez of Ajax in the coming days.
A move for both players has already begun, and the Gunners will accelerate their efforts to close both of them now.
Seeing our club get serious about its transfer business is very delightful and gives us some confidence that we will have a good summer.
Adding these two players to the squad will undoubtedly improve the quality of the group and make us an even better side.
It will give the manager a good chance to start preparation with his main players as early as next month.
Hopefully, these individuals will not take long to get used to our style of play when they join.
Finest performances in Europe??
Really?
All the players we have been linked with, I can’t see anyone of them being in the top50 best players during the last campaign.
Then how on Earth are they finest performances.
Both Jesus and tielsman won’t even make it to the reserves of first 11 of the EPL team of the year.
I welcome their signing though as they will surely improve us, but calling them finest performance in Europe when they are very far from it.
Good rumour
Close to signing the Ajax defender apparently and also Jesus ,going by what I’ve read so this report is spot on
Wrong Martinez in the pic though admart
my head goes doom,when i see our pure rival sign bissouma in a low price.pls edu arteta and staff dont let tottemham sign our only hope G.jesus.
I never forgave Wenger for not getting Kante. Im feeling the same with Bissouma, a player we could of got, could of afforded and wanted to come to us. He would 100% have improved our midfield, im not sure about the “world class” or “best in Europe” we may end up signing but he has improved Spuds massively and for peanuts.
I’m very relaxed about the way MA and Edu are building THEIR team.
Of course I’m disappointed that Bissouma has gone to the spuds, but looking into his past, it appears he comes with baggage.
Quite frankly, MA hasn’t got time to worry about players personal lives.
I agree that the named players are slowly disappearing, but the building blocks are taking shape.
I hope we sign a “qualified” LB, especially if AMN is on his way to pastures new.
One things for sure, if these rumours are true, then kronkie is not holding back.
Only 100 million as been put up apparently Ken
Jesus 40-50 million
Vieria -40 million
Martinez-34 million
Player sales would get us back below that fresh hold .
Maybe having spent nearly 400
million in the past 3 years (250 on Arteta)with no return he’s limited this seasons budget .
This is what great managers do work on a limited budget and get the best out of what’s available ,will primark pep become one of those managers ?only time will tell
So let me get this straight, the out of left field signing of the future prospect Vieira, the potential signing of a 5’9 defender, to either replace Saliba or play out of position, and the signing of another diminutive Striker, represents the kind of “real” intent we were looking for this TW??? if that’s our window, there’s no doubt in my mind our expectations moving forward are far more Wengerian Cup in nature than anything to do with setting the table for a pending title run
of course, this isn’t meant to disparage this group of potential recruits, as each appears to have their own respective merits, but they’re not the kind of players who lift a program with a middling manager who struggles from a tactical perspective…until we rid ourselves of MA’s grand enabler, Xhaka, and bring in a couple readymade needle movers, this club will continue to remain on the outside looking in