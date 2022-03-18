Arsenal tipped to battle PL rivals for €45M rated winger

Arsenal are claimed to be ready to challenge for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, with both Newcastle and Manchester United also interested.

The Gunners are claimed to be keen on adding an alternative to their current squad this summer, with the expectation of needing a bigger squad with European football a likely outcome of our season.

22 year-old Diaby fits our current transfer policy of signing younger players with the potential to not only improve on their ability, but raise their values in case of a potential sale.

The winger is unlikely to come cheaply however, with Transfermarkt rating the winger at €45 Million and with three years remaining on the five-year deal he signed back in 2020.

The DailyMail claims that Newcastle and Man United are also looking to strike a deal for the forward in the coming window however.

You have to wonder if Diaby is needed at present, but with Nicolas Pepe having played very little this term his exit could be a possibility, and Diaby would be a strong option to rival the likes of Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka for the first-team role.

I’m not sure we’d really be looking to pay top dollar for a winger however, with the striker role likely to be our priority this summer, with another central midfielder also high on that wishlist also.

For that reason, I’d have to believe this transfer would be unlikely, especially with the thought of having to battle with Newcastle or United for his signature which would no doubt increase his asking price.

Do you believe Diaby would improve our starting line-up? Could we be willing to pay a premium fee for him this summer?

Patrick

