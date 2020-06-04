Arsenal tipped to cash-in on Tierney amidst financial issues

Sports journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Arsenal could be set to cash-in on Kieran Tierney this summer, with Leicester City tipped with a move.

The Scottish defender has endured a tough time since joining the Gunners from Celtic last summer, and has racked up less than 300 league minutes thanks to injuries.

The 22 year-old is expected to be fit when the season recommences in a couple of weeks however, and it will be interesting to see if KT is given a starting role, especially with Bukayo Saka having been a smash-hit when utilized as a makeshift left-back.

Castles however thinks that with Arsenal expected to have limited funds available for their desired rebuild following the losses incurred by the Coronavirus pandemic, they may well cash-in.

“Tierney has struggled through injury, and with the managerial changes at Arsenal as well,” Castles told The Transfer Window Podcast.

“He’s made just 11 appearances for them so far, just five in the Premier League.

“So when you’re looking at a player who has struggled in that first season like that, was bought for a substantial fee, he’s at a club that has money problems.

“They do need to make changes to their squad and they need to find revenue to do that.

“So in normal circumstances you would say there’s no chance of getting a player in from Arsenal who was bought for a substantial fee and was part of the most recent rebuild.

“But perhaps in these circumstances a deal would be viable for Leicester.”

It remains to be seen just how badly the club will be affected financially by the suspension of football, and loss of earnings, but if we could persuade Saka to continue at left-back, then Tierney could well be let go in order to strengthen other areas of the team.

Has Tierney shown enough to be ruled out for transfer? Will Arsenal have to consider any offer for players that come in this summer?

