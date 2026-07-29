Arsenal tipped to cause problems for themselves if they sign Vinicius

Pundit Mick Brown believes Arsenal could face problems if they sign Vinicius Junior this summer and make him their highest-paid player at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has entered the final few months of his contract at Real Madrid, despite the Spanish club making significant efforts to convince him to sign a new deal. He now appears set to leave, creating a major opportunity for Arsenal to add one of the best players in the world to their squad.

Arsenal face potential wage concerns

The move would represent a huge opportunity for the Gunners, who want to complete the signing as soon as possible. Vinicius Junior is regarded as one of the top players in football, and securing his services could become one of the biggest transfers in Arsenal’s history.

The attacker’s arrival would excite the club and supporters, while Arsenal’s current players would also welcome the chance to play alongside such a talented teammate. However, Brown believes the financial side of the deal could create challenges inside the squad.

The Gunners continue to push to make the transfer happen, while Real Madrid are also making final attempts to convince Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract and commit his long-term future to the club.

Brown warns of dressing room issues

Brown has discussed the potential transfer and said to Football Insider:

“The biggest problem I can see is that they will have to pay him a massive wage, we’re talking about more than the £400,000 per week that he’s already on at Real Madrid.

“He’s not going to leave there for any less than that, and by all accounts, it’ll be a higher wage than that if Arsenal are to convince him.

“First of all, you have to question whether Arsenal are willing to pay that, and then if they are, it’s going to lead to major problems with some of their other star players.

“I’ve seen it happen loads of times at lots of different clubs, somebody new comes in on a huge wage, and all of the other top players start asking questions about their contracts.”

Arsenal must now decide whether the potential benefits of signing Vinicius Junior outweigh the financial risks involved. While the Brazilian would add world-class quality to their attack, the club would need to manage the impact of his wages carefully.

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