Arsenal tipped to do what they haven’t managed at St James’ Park since 2011

After dropping points on Match Day Five with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Arsenal will be eager to bounce back on Match Day Six.

But it will not be easy. The Gunners travel to the North East to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park, a ground that has long been one of their toughest away venues.

Arsenal have not scored more than two goals at St James’ Park since 2011. Since their 2-0 win there in May 2023, they have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats.

A win on Sunday would break that poor run.

Deeney backs Arsenal to edge tight clash

Speaking ahead of the match, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney expressed optimism about Arsenal’s chances, backing them to edge a narrow victory.

“Well, this is interesting because last year Newcastle had Arsenal’s number, didn’t they?” Deeney said on The Football Exchange podcast.

“I am going to say Arsenal win in a tightly, highly contested game. I am going to say Arsenal win 3-2.”

With Liverpool already five points clear, even despite losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace yesterday, Arsenal cannot afford to drop more points. The gap must not be allowed to stretch this early in the season.

Arsenal’s attack holds the key

While Newcastle have endured a tough start, with just one win in five games, they have not been as poor as it may appear. Eddie Howe’s side have only conceded three goals so far. Only Crystal Palace and Arsenal have shipped fewer.

As hard as Newcastle are to break down, Arsenal must be at their sharpest in front of goal.

Noni Madueke’s injury is a blow, but Bukayo Saka’s availability is a big boost.

Gabriel Martinelli also looks back to his best, scoring twice and assisting another in Arsenal’s last two league outings before their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Port Vale.

With Viktor Gyökeres keen to silence his critics, Arsenal’s attack should be raring to go.

What do you think, Gooners? Will Arsenal finally break their scoring hoodoo at St James’ Park?

Daniel O

