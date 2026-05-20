Arsenal tipped to dominate English football now

After finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, Arsenal have finally won the league title for the first time in 22 years, ending a lengthy wait for domestic success and rewarding the patience shown throughout their rebuilding process.

When the club won the title unbeaten during the 2003/2004 campaign, very few supporters would have imagined that Arsenal would go more than two decades without lifting the Premier League trophy again despite remaining one of England’s biggest clubs.

Over the years, the Gunners came close to winning the title on several occasions but repeatedly fell short, which led to growing frustration among sections of the fanbase and caused some supporters to lose belief that the drought would eventually end.

Arteta’s rebuilding project

Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager at the end of 2019 despite having limited managerial experience, but the club hierarchy placed their trust in him and allowed him the time needed to rebuild the squad and reshape the culture around the team.

That patience has now been rewarded, with Arsenal finally returning to the top of English football after developing into one of the strongest and most consistent sides in the country over recent seasons under Arteta’s leadership.

The squad has shown significant maturity and tactical discipline throughout the campaign, which has helped them overcome previous disappointments and secure the title ahead of several major rivals.

Expectations for future dominance

Oliver Holt wrote in The Daily Mail: “Arsenal have finally conquered those demons and now that they have, now that they know how to win, there is an expectation that they can go on to dominate the English game.

“City will have to adapt to the loss of Guardiola, Liverpool are facing a year of recovery, with or without Arne Slot, Chelsea are too far back even though they have recruited Xabi Alonso and it feels as though Manchester United are at least one more year away from being serious challengers.”

Arsenal now have the opportunity to establish themselves as the dominant force in English football, although maintaining that position will depend on continuing to outperform their rivals in future seasons.

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