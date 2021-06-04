Arsenal tipped to draw first blood in race for La Liga defender

Arsenal has been tipped to make the first move for Jules Kounde as they continue to rebuild their team.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of Europe’s best young defenders in recent seasons and he has attracted the attention of top teams around the continent.

Arsenal has to rebuild their squad and their defence is one key part of the team that needs to be rebuilt.

This is because they have just released David Luiz and the Brazilian was an important member of their back four.

Kounde is attracting the attention of the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid also, but Marca via Sport Witness says Arsenal will probably be the team that makes the first move for him.

There is no guarantee that they would succeed in their bid to sign him unless they meet Sevilla’s demands.

His current release clause stands at 80m euros, but the report says the Spanish side values him at around 60m euros.

Arsenal’s exact budget for the next transfer window remains unclear, and the player will also have to accept Arsenal’s offer before a deal can happen.

The absence of European football will affect Arsenal’s chances of landing him considering that they would compete with several top sides for his signature.