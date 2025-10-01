Arsenal Tipped to End Liverpool’s Title Defence This Season

Forcing a late draw against Manchester City to share the spoils, then repeating the feat a week later with a 2-1 comeback win at St James’ Park, a ground where Arsenal have often stumbled, this is a new Arsenal.

An Arsenal side sniffing league glory.

As relentless as they have been, grinding out results and turning a tough start to the season into a statement of intent, you can hardly look at them and doubt their title credentials.

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson is among those now convinced Arsenal can go all the way.

Ferguson’s Prediction

He believes Arsenal now have what it takes to turn near misses into league triumph.

“I was very impressed with them [Arsenal], I’ve put them down as favourites for the title – I think they’ll finish ahead of Liverpool,” Ferguson said as per Rousing The Kop.

“They went right to the end, they’re always strong on set pieces.

“He changes formations, he changes tactics, he’s putting different personnel in for each game.”

Ferguson stood by his stance, adding:

“From what I’ve seen of Liverpool this season, and what I’ve seen of Arsenal, Arsenal look the stronger side.

“The manager’s been in there a few years now, and they’ve come second three times, haven’t they? This could be their year.”

A Different Animal

Arsenal certainly look like a side possessed by the spirit of title winners.

Looking at their fixture list, many claimed that the first six games would define the title race, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle and Liverpool tipped to dent their chances. But that has not been the case.

Dropping just five points across those tough fixtures shows Arsenal’s ability to grind out results.

Now, after navigating a tricky start to the season, Arteta and his players need to find consistency.

Given the depth and quality of their squad following a strong summer window, there is little reason to doubt they can sustain their challenge.

What do you think? Could this be our year Gooners?

Daniel O

