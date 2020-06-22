Arsenal tipped to end this season as their worst ever in Premier League history

Arsenal’s season could move from bad to worse if their current slump isn’t arrested as soon as possible.

The Gunners had been doing very well before the suspension of football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel Arteta’s side has now lost two games in as many matches since the restart and with injuries piling up for the Spaniard, it could get worse reckons Sun Sports’ William Pugh.

The Gunners now have 40 points, and 14th placed Southampton who seem to be getting better has just three points less than them.

This means that if Arsenal losses again and the teams below them win, they might find themselves down to 15th position.

Arsenal finished 12th in the 1994/1995 season, they haven’t finished below the 6th position since that time even under the underwhelming Unai Emery.

Pugh reckons that Mikel Arteta’s side might end this season in their worst-ever position in the Premier League because four of their last eight league games will come against teams above them on the league table.

Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham, and Wolves are teams that Arteta’s side would still face and on current form, they could lose all four games.

Arteta has done a good job since he came in, but it appears as though a combination of rotten luck and poor form could see the Spaniard’s team end this season in a terrible position.