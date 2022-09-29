Arsenal tipped to fill a problem spot with a €20m January signing

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Jesper Lindstrom in recent days as he shines in the German top flight with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winger, who also plays as an attacking midfielder, has only played one full season with his present side, but he is proving to be a top player.

Arsenal is now looking to add him to their squad as soon as they can.

Considering they bolstered their squad in the last transfer window, you would expect them to wait until the end of this season to add new men to it.

However, a report on Bild reveals he could be on his way to the Emirates for €20m in January.

The report claims that the fee is not too much to pay for the Gunners and they need a new man in attacking midfield.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our squad is in top shape now, and it could genuinely win the Premier League title.

However, we lack depth in that race, and we are competing in three other competitions.

Adding Lindstrom to the group in January will equip us further for the second half of the season.

But there is competition for his signature, and we might have to pay more if another suitor tables an important bid.

