Arsenal tipped to focus on midfield target ‘in the next few weeks’

Arsenal will turn their attentions away from Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta and concentrate on signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester in the coming weeks, Ben Jacobs reports.

The Gunners are being increasingly linked with strengthening their central midfield role in weeks, having completed four deals including Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus already.

There has been an increase in links over a move to sign Paqueta from the Ligue 1 side in recent days, but with his club believed to be holding out for a large sum, Ben Jacobs claims it is simply a matter of time before we return for Tielemans instead.

“I understand that the Tielemans interest is still there,” Jacobs told 90Min‘s Talking Transfers podcast. “I think that’s much more likely than Paqueta. He didn’t have a great season last season. But at that price, you’ve got to take a swing. Potentially £20 million is all you might be able to get him for including add-ons. And I think that suits Arsenal down to the ground.

“I think Tielemans will be a much better fit. And there is interest still there from Arsenal and I expect that one to get going in the next few weeks.”

I have to agree, the Tielemans deal makes so much sense for numerous reasons. The price is right, he is believed to be keen on coming to the Emirates, and the fact that his contract has run into the last 12 months is a huge factor also.

Do you believe we could be considering more than one CM addition this summer? Does anyone prefer Lucas over Youri?

Patrick

