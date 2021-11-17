Arsenal tipped to go on the attack for Ligue 1 midfielder

Renato Sanches has been a long-term target of Arsenal, and the Portuguese star might be closer to a move to the Emirates than we all expect.

He has been in fine form for Lille, whom he helped to win the French Ligue 1 title last season.

The midfielder has matured well at the French club and is now set to step up to a top European team.

Arsenal wants to own his signature next and Le10Sport says the Gunners have informed both Lille and the midfielder’s entourage of their intentions.

The Gunners haven’t tabled an official offer for him yet, but the report maintains that it is only a matter of time before they go on the attack to secure his signature.

Lille has always been a selling club and the report maintains they would not stand in his way if the right offer comes along.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Mohamed Elneny set to leave, Sanches is one of the finest midfield replacements Arsenal can sign for the Egyptian.

The Portugal star has improved so much that he now starts matches for the senior national team.

Mikel Arteta would love to have him in his squad and the Gunners will have extraordinary midfield depth if he is added to the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey next season.