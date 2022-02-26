Arsenal tipped to hand a new deal to a player Arteta has been reluctant to use

Arsenal signed William Saliba in 2019, three seasons on and he is still yet to play for the club.

This is partly because Mikel Arteta considered him not good enough for his team before now.

He is on his third loan spell away from the Emirates and has been in great form at Olympique Marseille.

The defender is one of the most important players at the French club, but in the summer he would face uncertainty over his future again.

Arsenal has added some impressive defenders to their squad while he struggles to break into the group.

However, his performance in this campaign is hard to ignore.

But! Football Club via Sport Witness claims he could be in line to play a key role at the Emirates in the next campaign.

It adds that Arsenal has been so impressed by his performance that they could even give him a new deal by the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Getting Saliba to sign a contract extension would depend on how he is treated on his return to the club.

The Frenchman needs to be where he is trusted in the long-term and Arsenal must prove that before he can agree to terms of a new deal.

Many clubs will come forward to sign him, and Arteta must convince him that he has a future at the Emirates before he will accept a contract extension.

