Arsenal tipped to hijack a Lazio target before the transfer window closes

Arsenal is reportedly considering hijacking Lazio’s potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s midfielder, Djibril Sow. The Gunners have been monitoring the Swiss star for some time, impressed by his performances at the German club.

Although Arsenal had prioritised signing Declan Rice in this transfer window, they have now successfully secured the services of both Rice and Kai Havertz. This could lead to a shift in focus, with the Gunners becoming more serious about pursuing Sow.

Lazio is actively pursuing Sow and is confident about their chances of enticing him to Rome. However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs interested in the midfielder as well. They might attempt to disrupt Sow’s potential transfer to Maurizio Sarri’s side and make their own move for the player.

The competition for Sow’s signature between Arsenal and Lazio could add an interesting twist to the ongoing transfer window, making it one to keep an eye on for football fans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sow has been at Frankfurt since 2019 and has gained a lot of experience playing for the Germans, including winning the Europa League.

He would come to the Emirates as an experienced player, but Lazio might win the race because they have space for him on their team, while there is a lot of competition for game time at the Emirates.

But if he dreams of competing in the Premier League with some of the best players in the world, he could choose us over a move to the Italian club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…