Arsenal tipped to keep experienced player on a short-term deal

Arsenal could hand Alexandre Lacazette a new short-term deal after he impressed in this second half of the campaign, according to L’Equipe.

The Frenchman’s current deal expires at the end of this season and there has been no agreement between him and the Gunners over an extension.

He is also free to speak to other clubs now, but there has been no sign that he is doing that currently.

The former Lyon man is focused on helping the Gunners finish this campaign well and the club is also relaxed about his future.

They expect to add some new names to their squad when the transfer window swings open again, but Lacazette has been pivotal to their recent successes and he could stay.

The report claims the Gunners could offer him a one-year extension and the option of another year so that he can continue to play a role in the team next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been a great servant to Arsenal and his fine performances for them have made the Gunners one of the hardest clubs to face in this second half of the campaign.

If he leaves, he would leave behind a huge void to be filled at the Emirates, but if he stays and a new striker who can score more regularly joins the club, he risks playing less often.