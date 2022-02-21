Arsenal tipped to land another Lille player in the summer

Arsenal has been tipped to have a bite of the Lille cherry again by signing one of their players.

The French club has been famous for developing talents with the likes of Eden Hazard and Nicolas Pepe coming through their ranks to star for big European clubs.

They won the Ligue 1 title last season, and some impressive young players spearheaded that success.

One of them is Renato Sanches and Arsenal wants to sign him at the end of this season.

The midfielder had flopped earlier in his career when he played for Bayern Munich and he risked falling off into oblivion.

However, he has recovered his mojo and has become a key member of the current Lille side.

He is now set to join a top club again and Calciomercato believes Arsenal could be his next home.

The report profiled some Lille players who will probably leave the club soon and insisted Sanches is likely on his way to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sanches has been a very improved player at Lille in recent months and the midfielder can get even better.

He has been on the radar of other top European clubs, but a move to Arsenal might benefit his career more.

Mikel Arteta has been placing his trust in young players recently and the Spanish manager could help him become a great European star.