Arsenal tipped to land Bournemouth midfielder this summer

Alex Scott has been linked with a move to Arsenal after playing an important role for Bournemouth during the 2025/2026 season, helping the club secure qualification for the Europa League. His contributions throughout the campaign ensured that he remained a key figure within the squad as the Cherries enjoyed a memorable season.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League and continues to produce impressive performances whenever he takes to the pitch. His displays have earned him recognition from Thomas Tuchel, further highlighting the progress he has made over the course of the season. Scott is undoubtedly a player to watch, and it would come as little surprise if some of England’s biggest clubs became increasingly serious about adding him to their squads during this transfer window.

Arsenal Monitoring Scott’s Situation

Several clubs observed Scott’s performances for Bournemouth last season and now regard him as one of the standout talents in the league. There is a growing belief that he possesses the ability to elevate his game even further should he make the move to a larger club with greater expectations and opportunities.

Bournemouth have shown a willingness to sell players if their valuation is met, and they are expected to listen to offers for Scott’s signature in the coming weeks. As a result, speculation surrounding his future is likely to intensify as interested clubs assess their options ahead of the new campaign.

Competition for His Signature

Several clubs have Scott on their shopping lists and, according to journalist Alex Goldberg, Arsenal are among the teams interested in securing his services. The report suggests that the Gunners view him as a player capable of strengthening their midfield options as they continue to plan for the future.

Arsenal are expected to face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for the midfielder’s signature. With multiple clubs monitoring his situation, any negotiations could develop quickly as the transfer window progresses.

Scott could complete a move before the beginning of pre-season, with interested clubs keen to finalise their business ahead of preparations for the new season. His next decision may prove to be a significant moment in what already appears to be a highly promising career.

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