Arsenal tipped to land cut-price deal for ‘great acquisition’

Alex Bruce has tipped Arsenal to land last summer’s target Wilfried Zaha in a cut-price deal this window.

The Ivory Coast international was disappointed that his move failed to materialise 12 months ago, when Unai Emery urged his club to bring him to the Emirates, with the club’s bigwigs opting to splash out on Nicolas Pepe instead.

Former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce’s son Alex, who is nearing the end of his own playing career, has tipped Zaha to force a move this summer, with Arsenal named as a possible destination.

Bruce told the Football Insider: “I think with the way the pandemic has been everybody’s price tag will have been slashed a little bit because of the way everything has effected everybody.

“There’s also the added thing that there’s another year down the line in his contract running down which will reduce the asking price I’m sure.

“This year, if they were going to sell him, they would maximise the amount they’re going to get for him.

“He obviously wants to leave, he’s made that pretty clear.

“He went to Man United and lived in the North West and didn’t go as well as he wanted it to but he was a lot younger then.

“He might want to stay in London, maybe push a move to Arsenal or someone like that, I know those rumours have been circling.

“Whoever gets him, he’ll be a great acquisition for them.”

All teams need options in positions, and a possible front four of Zaha, Willian, Pepe and Aubameyang would look frightening on paper, although Mikel Arteta would have a job to do to fit them all into the same side.

The obvious problem with our potential capture would likely be the price however, with Crystal Palace holding firm this time last year, and with three years still remaining on his contract, they still hold power.

If the player was to convince his side to allow him his desired move, I would prefer to see him arrive instead of Philippe Coutinho.

Are Arsenal still in the hunt for more forwards this summer? Would Zaha be a hit at the Emirates?

Patrick