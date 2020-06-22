Arsenal tipped to land former England goalie as an emergency option after Leno injury

Arsenal has been tipped by the Express to make a move for Joe Hart after they lost Bernd Leno to injury

Leno has been one of Arsenal’s most important players this season and he showed against Manchester City just how key he is to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The German was stretched off against Brighton on his second start on the return of football and his injury seems to be a long term one.

Express Sports is tipping the Gunners to make a move for Hart as an emergency signing at the end of this month.

The injury to Leno means that Arsenal has just Emiliano Martinez between the sticks now and the Argentinean isn’t that experienced at this level.

Hart has fallen from his days as the goalkeeper of Manchester City and the former England number cannot even get game time at Burnley.

He will be out of a contract at the end of this season and the Clarets will not give him a new deal.

Given how badly Hart has fallen, it might not be smart for Arteta to make a move for him, however, Arsenal isn’t in a position to be too picky at the moment.

Apart from Leno, Arsenal has also lost Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka to injuries, although it appears that Xhaka might still play this season.

It should be noted this is more of an opinion from the Express as opposed to a rumour.