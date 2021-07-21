Arsenal tipped to land impressive relegated star ahead of London rivals

Arsenal is facing competition from West Ham for the signature of Sam Johnstone this summer, but Kevin Campbell says they would easily win the race for his signature.

Although he was relegated with West Brom last season, Johnstone was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He impressed fans with his shot saving abilities and he looks set to return to the Premier League with another club.

Bernd Leno has been very inconsistent at Arsenal over the last year after the Gunners kept him on and sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa.

West Ham’s interest in his signature was reported by Sky Sports, which claimed that they have had a £6million bid for him rejected.

The Athletic then reported that Arsenal is looking to sign him, making it a battle between the London rivals.

Campbell thinks Arsenal would easily win the race for his signature even without European football.

He told Football Insider: “The £6m bid is some serious low-balling from West Ham.

“They are testing the water to see if West Brom are desperate.

“You keep the £6million West Ham. Arsenal will come in with the £10million, no messing around.

“West Brom want to move and shake so they new manager can do some more business. As a football club you want to move a few of the big earners on and I think Johnstone will be towards the top end.

“I’d have been surprised if anyone got Johnstone for as little as £6million, that is very low for a player of his ability.”