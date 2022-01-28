Juventus are believed to be keen on agreeing a deal which will allow Dejan Kulusevski to leave on loan, with Arsenal named as an option.

The Swedish international has struggled to earn a regular starting role in Turin since joining from Atalanta, and has been linked with a few different clubs this month.

Juve are now claimed to be open to sending him out on loan, but not to league rivals AC Milan who are believed to be keen on his signature.

Italian journalist Carlo Laudisa names us as one of the Old Lady’s preferred options for a loan, claiming that they would like to send him to England as opposed to bolstering a rival.

Kulusevski would be an interesting addition to our squad for the rest of the campaign. His preferred role is on the right wing, but can play on either wing or as a second-striker, roles where we currently have decent depth of options, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli already in competition.

You would imagine that we would still be working to bring in a CF and a CM as the priority, but there is definitely untapped potential in Kulusevski and he could well flourish in our young, free-flowing side.

Would the chance to sign a player like Kulusevki be too good to turn down, or would his arrival only hamper the progress of our current crop?

Patrick