Juventus are believed to be keen on agreeing a deal which will allow Dejan Kulusevski to leave on loan, with Arsenal named as an option.
The Swedish international has struggled to earn a regular starting role in Turin since joining from Atalanta, and has been linked with a few different clubs this month.
Juve are now claimed to be open to sending him out on loan, but not to league rivals AC Milan who are believed to be keen on his signature.
Italian journalist Carlo Laudisa names us as one of the Old Lady’s preferred options for a loan, claiming that they would like to send him to England as opposed to bolstering a rival.
#Kulusevski in prestito al @acmilan? No grazie. La @juventusfc guarda la #PremierLeague : opzione @Arsenal
Oggi su 👉🏻 @Gazzetta_it #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/aud63UjPNY
— Carlo Laudisa (@carlolaudisa) January 28, 2022
Kulusevski would be an interesting addition to our squad for the rest of the campaign. His preferred role is on the right wing, but can play on either wing or as a second-striker, roles where we currently have decent depth of options, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli already in competition.
You would imagine that we would still be working to bring in a CF and a CM as the priority, but there is definitely untapped potential in Kulusevski and he could well flourish in our young, free-flowing side.
Would the chance to sign a player like Kulusevki be too good to turn down, or would his arrival only hamper the progress of our current crop?
Patrick
“Free-flowing side?” The young I would agree with, but far from free-flowing football, especially of late.
I think the player can add some depth to our attack, and would be a welcome body because Pepe has been out of favor with Arteta lately.
Interesting to see if he would play any minutes as a striker, a false 9, or just a winger on either side.
We don’t need loans, we need someone permanent, Richarlason would be my choice along with Neves in midfield but I won’t hold my breath
We knew this situation with our strikers was coming but we did nothing to sign Tammy in the summer which imo was a huge mistake
We keep getting new names appearing on our wanted list, better hurry up we’ve only got until Monday if we want to recruit in this transfer window. Instead of wasting time chasing Vlahovic who clearly didn’t want to come to us we should of been exploring other options earlier. I would have liked to have seen DCL come to us.