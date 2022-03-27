Arsenal tipped to land struggling Premier League star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Marcus Rashford as he struggles at Manchester United this season.

Since the England international returned from a long-term injury, he has been a different player and has rarely made an impact at United in this campaign.

His poor form has cost him his place in the recent England squad and he might have to leave United to reignite his career.

Arsenal could be very short in attack, by the next transfer window if Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave the club on the expiry of their contracts.

That means the Gunners might have to sign more than one striker and Mirror Football claims Rashford is on their wishlist.

He has been a shadow of himself in this campaign, but that could be down to his environment and because he hardly contributes at United, they might be tempted to cash in on him.

Rashford has been one of the most recognisable players in the world for some time now.

The attacker has contributed to keeping United a top club and he might get back to form while working under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

If the Spanish manager decides he wants the striker on his team, Arsenal should move to sign him, but he will not come cheap.