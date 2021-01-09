Arsenal tipped to land two midfielders this month

Arsenal transfer plans have not been altered despite recent wins, if we are to believe Mikel Arteta (Mail).

Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates as the Gunners season continue to remain inconsistent.

They have returned to form in their last three games, but no one can really tell how much longer they will sustain the run.

A number of their players have been in fine form, and that has contributed to their current run.

But the club’s midfield hasn’t really been at the level that it should be if they want to return to the Champions League.

They have missed Thomas Partey, who cannot stay fit, while the likes of Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock haven’t exactly been overly helpful.

Arsenal fan and writer, Dave Seager has had a look at their team and determined that their middle needs some changes.

He says that Arteta’s team lacks the right balance between experience and quality in midfield.

He writes on Sun Sports: “Where he lacks quality and experience combined is in the midfield area and particularly at the creative end.

“Mohamed Elneny is a good squad stalwart, Dani Ceballos is talented but young and not our player, Joe Willock is an enigma and his box-to-box attributes do not really fit, Willian seems a failed gamble and Emile Smith Rowe is super talented yet untested and injury prone.

“With Matteo Guendouzi unlikely to earn a reprieve, that leaves only Lucas Torreira, who could be recalled, Arteta’s go-to man Granit Xhaka and the big hope, Thomas Partey.

“The Swiss is not perhaps every fan’s favourite, but he is vastly experienced in a squad bereft of that valued commodity in a key area of the pitch.

“Therefore, in this window I believe Edu will have been tasked with potentially bringing in two midfielders.

“One of creative disposition to share the creative load with Smith Rowe centrally and to mentor the young Englishman.

“The second in my honest opinion, will be the long-term central midfield partner of choice for Thomas Partey.

“I strongly believe that 2020-21 will be the last season where Xhaka is first choice and Arteta needs a true defensive midfielder, but with more mobility and pace than the Swiss international.”