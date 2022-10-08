Arsenal tipped to launch audacious bid to sign England international

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has tipped Arsenal to make a bold bid to sign Jude Bellingham, after securing a return to the Champions League for next season.

The Gunners currently sit pretty on top of the Premier League table, and at present, look more likely to be challenging for the title come the tail-end of the season than battling for one of the remaining Champions League spots.

With that in mind, a slight increase in our transfer budget would surely be in order, and we could well broaden our horizons a little.

Jude would definitely be an expensive signing, but one who wouldn’t deter us too far away from our transfer policy.

Jacobs claims that we may not currently be looking at Jude however, but claims that on the back of the World Cup he could well enter into their long-term thinking as somebody who could take us to another level.

“Under the right coach, and under the right system and style for club and country, there is still that sky-high potential – and that’s why you’re going to get more and more suitors joining the race,” Jacobs told The Done Deal Show.

“I think nobody, really, that is an elite-level club doesn’t want to Bellingham, there’s just some that have either got another priority or have decided that the price is too high,”

“And that is a really key point with a club like Arsenal, because if they’ve decided the price is too high, but they see him get more and more consistent and offer all of these things on and off the football field alongside what we know he can do with the ball, at that point, they might say, if they get Champions League football, you know what, it’s worth paying above market value or it’s worth paying £130m, we’ll find that money at the expense of an outgoing or the expense of another target.

“But right now, to my understanding, Arsenal are not in the race for Jude Bellingham – but that doesn’t mean that things won’t change once we get beyond the World Cup.”

While we may not be considering a move right now, I’d love for our stance to change.

Jude is top drawer already, and could potentially be the best of his position in the not too distant future. If we could persuade him to come then that would be huge for us for the present and future.

Should Arsenal be be looking for their next big signing with over the three years since breaking our previous record?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about proving we are on Liverpool’s level, and the fixture congestion.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids