Arsenal tipped to lose Lacazette to London rival reckons pundit

Noel Whelan has tipped West Ham to sign Alexandre Lacazette as the Frenchman approaches the end of his stay at Arsenal.

Lacazette is in the last month of his current Gunners deal and the Frenchman is yet to sign an extension.

From all indications, he would be allowed to leave the club as a free agent, which has opened up the chance for him to join another English club.

90 Mins reported earlier that West Ham, Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyon all want to sign him.

The report claimed that the Frenchman could be open to remaining in the Premier League.

West Ham has been impressive in the last two years and the report tipped the Irons to sign him.

Whelan is confident that Lacazette has more football left in him as he is just 30 and says he would suit the Hammers.

He even compared him to Michail Antonio and praised the Frenchman for his abilities on the ball and his goal-scoring prowess.

When asked if he thought West Ham could sign him, former Leeds man, Whelan, told Football Insider: “Absolutely, yeah. Possibly even waiting and biding your time until the end of the season.

“Obviously the decision is always down to the player when it gets to this stage of a contract. It doesn’t look like he’s going to be signing one at Arsenal.

“I think he’d fit right into them. He’s very much like Michail Antonio, he can lead the line, go through the middle, makes good runs.

“Very deadly inside the box if you give him the right service. He’s also one of these players who can go on a run and score four or five games on the bounce.

“He knows where the net is, no doubt about that. I think he’d be a great acquisition for many clubs. Still only 30, plenty of football in him.

“It just hasn’t worked out right for him at Arsenal. There’s been a lot of chopping and changing with managers at Arsenal.

“There’s definitely more in that player, that’s for sure. We know he can do it at Premier League level.”